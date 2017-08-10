Would You Buy A New PC Based On Its 3DMark Score?

Win! A Private Screening Of Terminator 2 Judgment Day 3D, For You And 20 Mates

If you were shopping in a big-box retail store for an off-the-shelf PC, would having a concrete, comparative performance figure help your buying decision? Futuremark, maker of 3DMark and PCMark, has teamed up with Elkjøp Nordic — one of the largest computer chains in northern Europe — to benchmark its brand new PCs and organise them into categories for buyers to choose from.

Futuremark tested all of Elkjøp's current desktop PCs, all-in-ones and notebooks with its PCMark, 3DMark and VRMark software benchmark suite, and will display both those scores and a category ranking — Basic, Home, Produce and Create. Basic PCs are for "social media, email, online shopping, and surfing the web", where Create ones might be "capable of working fluidly with large media files for photo editing, graphic design, video production, and making music."

From Futuremark: "Elkjøp knows that choosing a new computer is difficult. Many people struggle to relate PC specifications to real-world performance. This can leave less knowledgeable customers feeling confused and uncertain. Others buy cheaper laptops and notebooks without understanding how the low performance of these systems will affect their everyday use and enjoyment." The idea, clearly, is that with that extra info, customers will see an advantage in stepping up to a more expensive and more powerful model.

We'd love to see this in Australia too. Imagine walking into a JB Hi-Fi or Harvey Norman and, as well as having a saleperson's patter, also being able to get a dispassionate figure that shows just how powerful your future PC is? It also gives you a performance benchmark to test the machine again in the future, too, to see whether it's bloated by malware or other junk. This is a Good Thing. Good work, guys. [Futuremark / Elkjøp]

Comments

  • darren @darren

    My previous computer was bought from a store where you could go online and choose the components. The graphics cards all had benchmark scores next to them which was a really nice way to measure power vs price.

    0
  • ok...... @skinja

    how else does one choose a PC? i mean, if it doesnt have the highest P3DMark score, how will i ever deal with the fact i have an embarrassingly small penis.

    0
  • soldant @soldant

    I'm fine with it so long as people are aware that they're artificial benchmarks and don't necessarily reflect real-world performance. A higher score is always going to indicate better performance, but this could easily be used as a way to upsell people to bigger numbers without considering what they actually need the device to do.

    0
    • skrybe @skrybe

      Good point. If they were to implement something like this then I'd like to see a sign in the computer area which gave a rough indication of how scores translate in the real world.

      eg:
      Graphics
      <3000: Lower performance. Meant for non gamers. Low resolution displays.
      3000-6000: Reasonable performance. Good for casual gamers or older games. Medium res displays.
      6000-10000: Good performance. Good for gamers on modern games. High res displays.
      >10000: Excellent performance. Great for serious gamers pushing super high res displays.

      Obviously those numbers are plucked out of the air, but that gives an idea of what would be useful. I'd also want to see similar descriptions for CPU scores and/or the generic PCMark score. Just equating them more with internet use, business use etc.

      I think the scores are a great idea because it's getting bloody hard to decide between various differently named CPUs and GPUs in laptops and notebooks especially. "Is this $400 notebook as good as that $375 one, and what about that $500 one?" UGH.

      1

