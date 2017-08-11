Who Won Our Competition To See T2 3D In A Private Cinema?

Image: Supplied

This week on Giz, we've been giving you the chance to win a private screening of the 3D re-release of Terminator 2: Judgment Day. All you've had to do is tell us how nuclear war might start in 2017. Light, breezy comedy, right? Well, we have a winner.

Without further ado, the winner we picked from a pool of 50 entries is...

Kermitron!

There were some great other entries — one even delivered in binary — but this, more than anything else, cuts deep. It could happen. It probably will happen.

Here's the winning entry:

Microsoft lets the internet name their newest AI. Within hours of Harambae McSkynetface going live it has enough dirt on humanity to completely justify extermination.

Thanks kermitron! We'll be in touch over email to arrange your private screening for you and 20 mates.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day 3D is out in Aussie cinemas for one week only from August 24.

It has been 10 years since the events of Terminator. Sarah Connor’s ordeal is only just beginning as she struggles to protect her son John, the future leader of the human resistance against the machines, from a new Terminator, sent back in time to eliminate John Connor while he’s still a child. Sarah and John don’t have to face this terrifying threat alone however. The human resistance have managed to send them an ally, a warrior from the future ordered to protect John Connor at any cost. The battle for tomorrow has begun…