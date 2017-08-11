The ABS Is Delivering The Marriage Equality Vote, And You Should Be Concerned

The ACCC Is About To Slap A Dodgy Aussie Domain Name Company

Sony's BRAVIA OLED A1 TVs: Australian Price And Release Date

Win! A Private Screening Of Terminator 2 Judgment Day 3D, For You And 20 Mates

Who Won Our Competition To See T2 3D In A Private Cinema?

Image: Supplied

This week on Giz, we've been giving you the chance to win a private screening of the 3D re-release of Terminator 2: Judgment Day. All you've had to do is tell us how nuclear war might start in 2017. Light, breezy comedy, right? Well, we have a winner.

Without further ado, the winner we picked from a pool of 50 entries is...

Kermitron!

There were some great other entries — one even delivered in binary — but this, more than anything else, cuts deep. It could happen. It probably will happen.

Here's the winning entry:

Microsoft lets the internet name their newest AI. Within hours of Harambae McSkynetface going live it has enough dirt on humanity to completely justify extermination.

Thanks kermitron! We'll be in touch over email to arrange your private screening for you and 20 mates.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day 3D is out in Aussie cinemas for one week only from August 24.

It has been 10 years since the events of Terminator. Sarah Connor’s ordeal is only just beginning as she struggles to protect her son John, the future leader of the human resistance against the machines, from a new Terminator, sent back in time to eliminate John Connor while he’s still a child.

Sarah and John don’t have to face this terrifying threat alone however. The human resistance have managed to send them an ally, a warrior from the future ordered to protect John Connor at any cost. The battle for tomorrow has begun…

WATCH MORE: Entertainment News

Comments

  • grunt @grunt

    I thought @chrisburke was a solid entry myself. Run the numbers through an 8 bit translator (first on google was https://mothereff.in/binary-ascii - does the job) and its bang on a 25 word effort.

    Hard luck chris, maybe it was too intalec... interluk... intralec... Maybe you were just too clever for em.

    Or not, Kermitron's wasn't bad either :)

    1
  • kermitron @kermitron

    Oh Jebus, that was unexpected. :D

    Crap. Do... do I even have 20 mates?

    3
    • scovin @scovin

      I'LL be your mate!

      ...if you're in Melbourne.

      otherwise we'll have to stick to online-acquaintances.

      0
      • kermitron @kermitron

        For a number of reasons I am sad to report that I live in Sydney, but one of those reasons is that you won't be able to join us.

        0
        • ManualFunky @rickmyrundies

          I feel sorry for you having to live in Sydney with its awesome roads.

          0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

3d au competitions feature t2 t2-3d terminator-2 terminator-2-judgement-day

Win! A Private Screening Of Terminator 2 Judgment Day 3D, For You And 20 Mates

Terminator 2. Judgment Day is one of the greatest sci-fi films of all time. And for one week only, starting August 24, it's back in cinemas, converted into 3D by James Cameron himself. And we're giving you the chance to get your own private screening, with 20 mates, in a cinema in your capital city.
google google-meeting james-damore sundar-pichai

Google Cancels Meeting Intended To Address Anti-Diversity Memo

Google was reportedly scheduled to hold a company-wide town hall meeting today to address the controversy surrounding the anti-diversity manifesto that went viral within the company. That meeting has now been cancelled, Recode reports, because employees feared further online harassment after their names and Dory questions were leaked on alt-right sites online.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles