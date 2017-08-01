Vodafone's New NBN Plan Has A Clever 4G Backup

Sydney Man Gets Four Years Prison For Counterfeit DVDs

Images: Vodafone

Every man and his dog is launching NBN plans, but there's very little difference between one and the next. But the nation's existing telcos have a trick up their collective sleeves.

Vodafone is coming late to the NBN party behind Telstra and Optus, but it has a reason for taking its time. Vodafone is using its nationwide 4G network and a brand new Wi-Fi Hub modem that includes a 4G SIM for constant connectivity for every customer from the second they plug it in — even if the NBN isn't switched on yet.

Matthew Lobb, Vodafone's general manager of fixed broadband, told Gizmodo that customers really didn't care how they were connected to the internet, only that they wanted it to work as soon as they signed up to it. "One of the big areas of concern was the period between placing an order and getting activated — the black hole period."

And its solution is surprisingly straightforward: "You'll go into a shop, you'll say 'I'm interested in Vodafone NBN', and then the standard NBN process is — we'll check we can connect you to [fixed], we'll check you've got 4G coverage." Then customers will be given Vodafone's new Wi-Fi Hub, a modem-router co-designed with Australian electronics manufacturer Technicolor, which will include a pre-installed 4G SIM. When plugged in, it will connect to Vodafone's 4G network in the interim of a NBN service being provisioned.

You can use other hardware with Vodafone's NBN plans, which will be announced later this year. "Some people like the fancier devices, and they can buy them. This is a good modem — it's a dual-band, 802.11ac modem... there are some [other] LTE modems in the market, but they're niche and expensive — we're bringing 4G and the NBN together."

Generally, Lobb says, the 4G backup service — switched on and off from Vodafone's end, rather than at the customer's whim — will be filling in pre-activation and outage gaps for a couple of at a time. "Typical connection time is 2-4 days, but some can take a couple of weeks. Fixed does have some edge cases where it can take longer, and in those cases we want to be communicating with the customer to keep them up to date.

Telstra already has a similar device in the Gateway Frontier, but users are restricted to the download quota of their fixed-line NBN plan while they wait for line activation. On Vodafone, usage is limited — but to restrict the impact on the network's longtime mobile customers, Vodafone will restrict the download and upload speeds from its Wi-Fi Hub to 12Mbps down and 1Mbps up.

As well as filling the gap between ordering and activation, the 4G will be used as a backup — and Vodafone stresses it's a backup — during periods of fixed-line NBN outage. "It's a bit of a balancing act - we very much intend this as a backup service. The big thing that we're observing is that things can go wrong, but it's how you can manage that with the customer." Out of the box, Vodafone's 4G service will run for up to 30 days at a time for this backup, but any more will require customers to get in touch and talk through their ongoing NBN issue.

But for Vodafone, which has invested billions in its mobile network, it intentionally wants to blur the lines between fixed and wireless when it comes to customers actually getting access to the 'net as quickly and consistently as possible. "Customers love the internet, and they don't care about the technology that delivers it — if something goes wrong, they want a backup." [Vodafone]

Comments

  • ManualFunky @rickmyrundies

    Almost kind of but not quite related...

    I have a FTTP connection with Telstra, and I moved house last week. Much to my surprise, when I rang to relocate the service, the rep told me it’d be connected at the new place on the same day it would be disconnected at the old. Naturally, I found this hard to believe considering ADSL relocations always took a week or two, for some unkonown reason (small country town WA, perhaps?)

    Unplugged my gateway modem thingy, took it to the new place and BOOM..! FTTP 100mbps connection.

    It actually impressed me, which Telstra has rarely done.

    Not really connected to your article, now that I think about it, but still.

    1
    • jjh76 @jjh76

      Yeh I've done the same for a few sites for the business I work for. Seems to be isolated to FTTP and all ISP's seem to be able to do it.

      0
    • Almost Guest

      You have 100Mbps FTTP!

      I'm still waiting on HFC and my friend that lives in the next street has HFC which drops out several times a day and barely gets 30Mbps when it is working.

      0
      • ManualFunky @rickmyrundies

        Yep, and in Palmerston, NT, of all places, in a 6yo apartment block.

        Believe me, when I first got it connected last year at the old house, I was shocked.

        0
      • ManualFunky @rickmyrundies

        And, it’s hit 130mbps during some speed tests, as well. 1TB of data and the super turbo Superman boost for $95 a month, and we regularly chew through 600-700GB every month.

        0
  • falconxev @falconxev

    > Vodafone is coming late to the NBN party behind Telstra and Optus, but it has a reason for taking its time
    > Telstra already has a similar device in the Gateway Frontier

    What

    0
  • Pivik Guest

    I received a Gateway from Telstra. Read reviews before connecting. So bad I have decided to stay with my ADSL for the time being.

    0
  • fenix @fenix

    If this could be a fixed solution, I would take it over my ADSL2+ TPG connection around Newtown. If it's humming along at full speed I can get around 900k/s., generally hovering at 600-700k/s (insanity, I know).

    Rocket league takes a huge hit if the mrs is browsing instagram or netflix (is fine when watching, but the preload browsing breaks it).

    0

