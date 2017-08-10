Watch Us Race A Car Against A Plane

Win! A Private Screening Of Terminator 2 Judgment Day 3D, For You And 20 Mates

Video: Over the weekend, we put together a very unscientific test to see whether a car could beat a plane in a race from Sydney to Canberra. Here's how our challenge went.

Our goal: get from Sydney to Canberra in a shiny red Mustang, before a plane did. And eat Macca's breakfast. Way too much Macca's breakfast. [YouTube]

