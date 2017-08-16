Vodafone's Massive Overhaul: More Honest Plans, Better Phone Repayments

HBO Spain Just Accidentally Aired The Next Episode Of Game Of Thrones

Vodafone is making big, big changes to the way it operates. Two-year lock-in contracts for mobile plans are a thing of the past, and you'll no longer be locked in to ongoing handset repayments either: you can buy a new phone outright, or pay it off over 12, 24 or 36 months.

The new Vodafone plans separate voice/text/data from mobile handset repayments, making it clearer what customers are paying and what they're paying it for. If you buy a handset from Vodafone, you can get it outright on a SIM-only month-to-month plan or discounted 12 month plan, or pay it off monthly over 12, 24 or 36 months alongside one of the telco's new Red plans.

The new plans range from $30 to $100, with anything from 3GB to a massive 50GB of data. All include unlimited national calls and text messages, but there are also Global plans with international call minutes and a Qantas Frequent Flyer points bonus on sign-up. If you sign up for 12 months, you'll get double data.

If you want a phone to go with your new Vodafone plan, you'll have to buy it outright on a month-to-month or 12-month SIM-only plan. If you sign up to a Red plan for one, two or three years you'll be able to pay your phone's retail price off in monthly instalments. If you want to leave Vodafone's plans early, though, that's fine: you just pay the remainder of the phone's outright price and any remaining costs for the month you cancel in.

Vodafone's also going to sell its phone accessories — like Bluetooth speakers and headphones — over the same 12, 24 and 36 month terms.

From Vodafone: "Vodafone’s new approach flies in the face of current leasing options available elsewhere, which offer people what looks like a discount but with the sting of never getting to own the device. It’s also a step-change from the carrier model of tying handset repayments for consumer-focused plans to a two-year mobile services contract, which has been around since the last century."

Here's Vodafone's new plans:

Red Plans: 12, 24 or 36 months

SIM-only Plans: 12 months

SIM-only Plans: month-to-month

Comments

  • falconxev @falconxev

    Wait...so you still need to select a higher plan, to gain the ability to pay off a handset at full retail with no subsidy?

    This brings the "$50 Red" plan to $101 after taking an iPhone 7 128GB, which is pretty much right on parity with all other providers? Most of these options actually work out more expensive than Optus and don't appear to have the ability to swap handsets after 12 months such as with Telstra

    • ManualFunky @rickmyrundies

      You didn’t seriously think Vodafone would reshuffle everything and not try to improve profits, eh?

    • Thundaja @thundaja

      Not really any discount on the phone if that is the case.

      +$51/mth => $1224 for the phone over 2 years.

    • Jimbobaus @jimbobaus

      Or you could do it over 12 monthly repayments and own the phone at the end of it. The voice component is non contract so you can simply pay off the phone (which you own) and walk away anytime.

  • soldant @soldant

    I kind of understand the appeal of leasing phones if you upgrade every year - it might (maybe?) work out cheaper if you can't easily afford to buy outright or are uncertain about the resale value of the phone when you go to upgrade.

    Also these plans aren't overly enticing apart from the data limits if you need a handset too.

    • Jimbobaus @jimbobaus

      It's no different than Optus or telstra
      But instead of say paying $80+$10 for the phone (s8) you pay $50 a month non contract for the plan and $40 for the phone (24m) so you pay the same for same inclusions you otherwise would of gotten except now you can change plan as you choose and even walk away by paying off the phone and leaving.

  • axe @axe

    @campbellsimpson

    It appears that the last two tables are switched. You have the 12 month prices under month to month and vice versa.

  • fuzha Guest

    The article missing the critical footnote;

    * This is a paid advertisement Exclusively by Vodafone

    Rae Johnston
      Nope, it's just a news piece. Advertorials are clearly marked as such.

    Campbell Simpson
      It's not.

      • Jimbobaus @jimbobaus

        Just a footnote.
        The plans with a handset are month to month.
        Only sim only (no device) are m2m or 12 months.

  • fr @fr

    The SIM only month-to-month plans are also pretty bad value.... Take a look at Bendigo Bank Telco (Optus reseller) plans.. redonkulous.

  • skrybe @skrybe

    This article needed a few real before and after examples. As in you could have picked say an S8 an Iphone and a cheap/mid range phone and calculated costs based on their old plans and what it'd cost under the new ones for effectively the same deal.

    Side note: I'm not really seeing what's different. I thought they were offering 12/24/36 month as well as sim only and month by month deals before this?

  • stirlo @stirlo

    Why have a distinction between “Red” plans and Sim Only 12 month plans. I understand offering a discount for committing for 12 months vs no lock in. But why should it matter how you’re procuring your handset when it comes to giving you a plan? Currently if you choose installements you get only half the data on a red $40 plan compared to a sim only $40. Their marketing copy about the era of two year contracts being over in the first paragraph is bullshit when you compare the plans on their merit.

    • Jimbobaus @jimbobaus

      If you get a handset the plan component is month to month but you get same inclusions as you would of on a 12m sim only without the handset.

      Example:
      $40 sim m2m 3gb
      $40 sim 12m 6gb
      $40 handset sim plan m2m 6gb + handset cost
      (Before any bonus data offers)

      The $40 handset plan has no bonus but the 12m sim only does. Otherwise the standard data allowance is the same.
      Offering bonus data on 12m sim onlys has always been a requirement to compete.

  • hinee @hinee

    This just sounds like what I'm already doing. After VF stopped offering 12m plans, I simply went on a month to month SIM only plan with added handset repayments over 12 instalments.

