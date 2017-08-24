Here's Every Samsung Galaxy Note8 Pre-Order Plan

Vodafone's Galaxy Note8 Plans Are Pretty Tempting

Vodafone wants you to buy a Galaxy Note8 from it, real bad. And to do that, it's got the cheapest pricing we've seen so far for the brand new handset.

The cheapest Voda plan you can pick up will run you just $70 a month, including 3GB of data, on a 36 month Red plan. The same plan will set you back $90 for 24 months or $93 for 12 months, so there's a good reason to opt for a longer repayment contract.

You can get plans with up to 50GB of data for the same 12-, 24- or 36-month period, ranging from that $70 a month all the way up to $163; there are also Global plans which include some international call minutes and a Qantas Frequent Flyer points bonus on sign-up.

Vodafone's also got some pretty tempting trade-in offers for the Note8 to kick off its phone trade-in program. We'll have a separate post on that this morning, so stay tuned.

Here's all Vodafone's plans:

