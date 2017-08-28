This Month In Dashcams: Ideally, We Drive On The Road

Video: Put them in charge of a couple of tons of metal, plastic and petrol, and people do some stupid things. Dash Cam Owners Australia has put together another compilation of Australians being morons on our roads — and this month, bear witness to some very poorly driven vehicles on footpaths and the wrong side of roads.
from my perspective the truckie is at fault, car merged with plenty of time and stopped for the lights, truckie looked like he was going to run the red then he yelled at the car infront of him?
It was orange enough to go through imo.