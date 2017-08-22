Don't Get Caught Out By NBN Scammers

This Map Shows When Australia Will Get To See A Solar Eclipse

What Experts Say About The Call To Ban Killer Robots

It Snows On Mars

This Map Shows When Australia Will Get To See A Solar Eclipse

Image: Supplied

Image cache: If you've been dealing with eclipse envy, here's some good news. Australia will get a whole bunch of them between now and 2050.

This map shows the paths they will take.

Image: Xavier Jubier

Created by Xavier Jubier and spotted on R/australia, the map above shows total, annular and hybrid solar eclipses that will be visible from our home soil.

Pretty neat, huh?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

feature nbn smart-home smh

Aussie Smart Homes Choking On Slow Upload Speeds

Typical home upload speeds of less than 1 Mbps mean that bandwidth-thirsty foreign smart home gear is choking in Australian homes. Australia's broadband blame game tends to focus on download speeds, with growing dissatisfaction over the fact we're not always getting what we paid for. Unfortunately upload speeds get less attention, even though they're proving more amd more important as our appetite for internet-enabled devices grows.
au foxtel-now game-of-thrones got got-recaps hbo partner-content recaps tv

Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 6 Recap: Beyond The Wall

I'm calling it -- this is the most important episode of the season thus far. Find out why!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles