This Map Shows When Australia Will Get To See A Solar Eclipse

Image cache: If you've been dealing with eclipse envy, here's some good news. Australia will get a whole bunch of them between now and 2050.
This map shows the paths they will take.
Created by Xavier Jubier and spotted on R/australia, the map above shows total, annular and hybrid solar eclipses that will be visible from our home soil.
Pretty neat, huh?
