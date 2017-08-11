The ABS Is Delivering The Marriage Equality Vote, And You Should Be Concerned

The ACCC Is About To Slap A Dodgy Aussie Domain Name Company

Sony's BRAVIA OLED A1 TVs: Australian Price And Release Date

Win! A Private Screening Of Terminator 2 Judgment Day 3D, For You And 20 Mates

The World's First Trackable Pen... Is $400

Image: Cross

I don't know that there's too many people that buy expensive pens in the first place. I mean, I like pens and I have a $40 Lamy that does just about anything I could want it to. (I mean, it writes...)

But would you pay 10 times as much, for the peace of mind of knowing your pen would be "almost impossible to lose"?

Cross is a luxury pen brand, and the Peerless 125 is its mainstream range; the Peerless TrackR is a new pen in that range that Cross says is almost impossible to lose. It's out in Australia now, at leading pen retailers, for $399.

Syncing with your phone over Bluetooth, you can open the TrackR app and press a button to find your pen, with a little flashing light and "subtle chime" emanating from your $400 writing implement to alert you to its presence.

...at least, when your pen and your phone are in Bluetooth range of each other, right? If you've, y'know, actually lost your pen, then you're pretty much fucked.

WATCH MORE: Tech News

Comments

  • WiseHacker @wisehacker

    I mean, I like pens and I have a $40 Lamy that does just about anything I could want it to.

    You and I seem to be of the same very rare breed, @campbellsimpson.

    I still write with a Sheaffer fountain pen I got way back. Sometimes, ideas and notes stick better when I write them down in a journal rather than note pad.

    But I'm still a realist. I don't see fountain pens existing for much longer. It's only a matter of time before they cease being made.

    0
    • bringerofmuffins @bringerofmuffins

      I know of at least two retired carpenters who make fabulous fountain pens.
      You may lose access to mass-produced pens, but your fetish is safe :)

      0
  • bonehead @bonehead

    But would you pay 10 times as much, for the peace of mind of knowing your pen would be "almost impossible to lose"?

    People with more money than brains that lose stuff... sadly there are more and more of them around these days...

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

3d au competitions feature t2 t2-3d terminator-2 terminator-2-judgement-day

Win! A Private Screening Of Terminator 2 Judgment Day 3D, For You And 20 Mates

Terminator 2. Judgment Day is one of the greatest sci-fi films of all time. And for one week only, starting August 24, it's back in cinemas, converted into 3D by James Cameron himself. And we're giving you the chance to get your own private screening, with 20 mates, in a cinema in your capital city.
google google-meeting james-damore sundar-pichai

Google Cancels Meeting Intended To Address Anti-Diversity Memo

Google was reportedly scheduled to hold a company-wide town hall meeting today to address the controversy surrounding the anti-diversity manifesto that went viral within the company. That meeting has now been cancelled, Recode reports, because employees feared further online harassment after their names and Dory questions were leaked on alt-right sites online.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles