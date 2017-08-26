The Moment Davos Seaworth Realises Star Citizen Players Will Be Doing Unmentionable Things With His Face For All Eternity

Deals: Learn To Code On Raspberry Pi For 90% Off

Image: Robert Space Industries via YouTube

Robert Space Industries' big reveal for this year's Gamescom is the integration of Faceware's "3D facial motion capture" with Star Citizen, which will allow players to emote via their in-game avatar's face using, well, their face. The developer is labelling it as "Face Over Internet Protocol" or FoIP and will require sensor hardware from Faceware itself.

The introduction, which for the most part uses the face of actor Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth from HBO's Game of Thrones), is rather neat. The motions of Star Citizen technical director Sean Tracy are well-captured, including eyes, eyebrows and even ears.

The multiplayer demo from around the 4:20-mark is less impressive and plays almost like a... machinima? That's the best way I can describe it. I'm guessing it's because the other models have less sophisticated facial rigs and texturing, so regardless of their gesticulations, it's hard to tell if their happy, sad or having a stroke.

At face value (ha!), it seems the next step now that games have mastered text and voice communications. What better way to add more realism, more feeling, than to have players be able to emote in real-time, without the use of smiley faces and thumbs-up?

I can already see a problem though: not everyone is going to have their face captured during play, especially if it needs special hardware. Mass meetups are going to be a combination of manically-emoting necromancers and their Uncanny Valley, zombie-like minions (i.e. their mates).

Still, it's a start. What do you think, Liam?

Image: Robert Space Industries via YouTube

My thoughts exactly.

[YouTube]

