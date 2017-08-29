The Internet Reacts To The Game Of Thrones Season 7 Finale

Well that's it folks: the season finale has been and gone, the endgame is all set up and we're settling in to wait for a long, long time for the conclusion to this epic. To distract you from the horrifying wait ahead, come in and check out the best reactions, memes and commentary from the season finale: The Dragon And The Wolf.
Game Of Thrones Season 7 Finale Recap: The Dragon And The Wolf
With such a subtle episode title, I wonder what's going to happen!? Also, everyone gathers in King's Landing to talk business. Because last time Cersei got a bunch of important people together in a season finale it worked out super well for them.
Remember last week when there was a whole scene about Brienne going down to King's Landing for Sansa? Pretty sure it was just for this cute murder mum-and-dad moment with the Hound.
When your mom tells your father about your achievements. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/D8JJis6OuQ
— Anas. (@NotAnosss) August 28, 2017
The Hound and Brienne talking about Arya #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/PtLHB2X0s9
— Christi Boston (@ChristiBoss) August 28, 2017
Dear @HBO, please make a #GameOfThrones sitcom spin-off where Tormund's roommate is The Hound, and his girlfriend is Brienne. #ThronesYall
— Fredric Abalos (@thatasianfritz) August 28, 2017
I mean we've got to make some kind of small talk while Daenerys finds somewhere to park.
Dany with the power play. Gotta park her dragon. #gameofthrones #thronesyall
— Alicia Battle (@blahhhlicia) August 28, 2017
Now for the worst part: trying to convince Cersei that global warming — I mean the White Walkers are real.
cersei is them people who don't believe global warming is that serious #gameofthrones #demthrones
— stark bitch 🐺 (@blackpowerpufff) August 28, 2017
If only Jon didn't ruin it all by admitting he's super thirsty for Dany.
Jon just did the Westerosi version of making him and Dany Facebook official #GameOfThronesFinale #ThronesYall
— Shame Septa (@Shame_Septa) August 28, 2017
Oh, and remember this throwback?
"A dragon is not a slave."
Many things have changed, but this #ThronesThrowback is not one of them: https://t.co/ZFNmZnu96W #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/aQkSknHjJ9
— Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) August 28, 2017
And soon enough we're back to Dragonstone. Still no Cleganebowl though.
This is the REAL #FightOfTheCentury Hopefully we see this tonight! #GameOfThronesFinale #DemThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/TTmxcHzCZx
— Dave Barabas (@Dave_Barabas) August 28, 2017
Theon's still here, guys, and he's using what he's got. Or maybe what he hasn't got.
Theon when he gets hit on his balls,
'What is dead may never die.'😂😜#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/QtN7sGj5ac
— Ranjan Doll (@RanjanDoll) August 28, 2017
Wait aren't there only a few episodes left in the whole series and we're embarking on another side plot?
GoT writers: we don't have enough time for the story to make perfect sense.
Also GoT writers: Theon is still here and he's going on a quest
— Tom Ley (@ToLey88) August 28, 2017
Back to Winterfell where FINALLY this terrible Stark sister conflict is being resolved.
That moment in game of thrones when Sansa called baelish out for his crimes against the starks #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/f7sforJFWG
— Sam Darwish (@Sonicfan71) August 28, 2017
"You stand accused of treason. How do you awser theses charges...
....Lord Bealish?"#GoTS7Finale pic.twitter.com/VbEXVUTFkT
— La Zanzy ☕️ (@neveradamnjoy) August 28, 2017
North Remembers #GoTS7Finale pic.twitter.com/S1MZG1HcL3
— AryaStalk (@fazlsahnnn) August 28, 2017
Seriously did they have to pretend to feud even in private?
ARYA AND SANSA FINALLY APPRECIATING AND SUPPORTING EACH OTHER #GoTS7Finale pic.twitter.com/evD2pAHrrN
— tonystarkss got 🕸 (@stelovesrdj) August 28, 2017
We've been waiting for this ever since Littlefinger became totally irrelevant at the end of season 6.
The most satisfying death in GOT's history! #lordbaelish #littlefinger #GameOfThrones #GoTS7Finale #GoTS7 #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/mnVRLZBnk5
— msqueenyb (@msqueenyb) August 28, 2017
Look what you made Sansa do.
I'm sorry, but the old Sonsa can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, 'cause she's dead. #GameOfThronesFinale #GoTS7Finale #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8unEyqLw2D
— Don't Like You (@itsallrightbob) August 28, 2017
Meanwhile Cersei is just inviting clapbacks.
Clap back of the year 🤣 #ThronesYall #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/cOHRUcsCkB
— Tommy Gunn (@tommysh18) August 28, 2017
Oh and she's managing to alienate the one person (aside from zombie Gregor) who was actually on her side.
#GoTS7Finale #GOT7
Jaime: You promised you'd ride North
Cersei: pic.twitter.com/yW3mKJk8Uq
— Ellie (@ohmyelliejean) August 28, 2017
Jaime when Cersei said, "Nobody walks away from me." #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/LDLzSjkJ7c
— Señor Awesome (@MrMaine410) August 28, 2017
We're proud of him for finally dropping the terrible influence in his life.
When you finally drop that toxic girl in your life and you start glowing #GameOfThrones #GoTS7Finale pic.twitter.com/et5heaBwi1
— ☾ (@brandi_graham) August 28, 2017
Back to the north now, it's time for some rushed exposition.
Bran: "I know everything"
*knock at door*
Also Bran: "Who is it??"#GameOfThrones #DemThrones #ThronesYall
— Sean Ryan (@Weather_Boi_) August 28, 2017
Sam and Bran finally getting their act together #GameOfThronesFinale #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/2EiLL8IQ6p
— Chloe Hill (@chloekatehill) August 28, 2017
Bran: His real name is Jon Sand
Sam: Lyanna and Rhaegar were married
Bran: *👁️👁️*
Bran: His real name is Aegon Targaryen#GoTS7 #ThronesYAll pic.twitter.com/pzKI7AETYx
— Van ❄️ (@vanabarquez) August 28, 2017
Oh that's right, Jon is Daenerys's nephew and he's actually... oh no.
Jon & Daenerys finally do it, but Bran narrating they are nephew and aunt. #GoTS7Finale #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/g06ZJE0cM7
— Moheeb (@MoheebThirteen) August 28, 2017
Jon literally bending the knee.#GameofThrones #GoTS7Finale pic.twitter.com/QdQF7O5AR8
— SASI (@junixersasi) August 28, 2017
We may not be okay with how unintentional incest this is, but the butt is nice.
My favourite part of #GoTS7Finale was Kit Harington's arse. 🍑 pic.twitter.com/H5jelqCwxB
— Hannah-Jayne Moyes (@Hannah2theJayne) August 28, 2017
Too bad Westeros just lost its main defense thanks to the Targaryen survivors' terrible strategising.
Thats all i'm saying about the season ending of @GameOfThrones #GoTS7Finale #GoT pic.twitter.com/OCxOrpQaYH
— TJ-Concerts (@TJConcerts) August 28, 2017
Tormund & Beric when they saw the Ice Dragon.... #DemThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/D9JMRA3Fqi
— bigmike (@mikelowkey) August 28, 2017
But Tormund is okay... right? He survived, right?
I will never forgive Viserion or the Night King if Tormund never sees Brienne again #gameofthrones #thronesyall pic.twitter.com/p1FrNKDvYG
— Vex n the city (@VexNTheCity) August 28, 2017
Tormund needs to check in as safe on Facebook so we know he's okay #GameofThronesFinale #ThronesYall
— Azra (@Azraaaaaaaaaaa) August 28, 2017
In summary:
Littlefinger dead.
Cersei pregnant.
Jaime bounced.
Jon & Daenerys f*cking.
The wall gone.
The dead headed south.#ThronesYall #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/aJ6G5DSkWT
— FangirlingWhileBlack (@BlackFangirling) August 28, 2017
And now we wait for a season that could be as far away as 2019.
Me. Out here. Waiting for 2019. #DemThrones #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ntPDo7Vbhh
— Victoria Ugarte (@Victoria_Ugarte) August 28, 2017
There are only two seasons.
Game of Thrones season and waiting for Game of Thrones season.#GameofThrones
— Tyrion Lannister (@GoT_Tyrion) August 29, 2017
At least we've got this totally legit trailer for the next season.
The Game of Thrones season 8 trailer is LIT OMGGGG pic.twitter.com/K8GFhXdkTN
— Troop Respecter (@BieIik) August 28, 2017
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink