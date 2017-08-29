The Internet Reacts To The Game Of Thrones Season 7 Finale

Image: HBO / Game of Thrones

Well that's it folks: the season finale has been and gone, the endgame is all set up and we're settling in to wait for a long, long time for the conclusion to this epic. To distract you from the horrifying wait ahead, come in and check out the best reactions, memes and commentary from the season finale: The Dragon And The Wolf.

Remember last week when there was a whole scene about Brienne going down to King's Landing for Sansa? Pretty sure it was just for this cute murder mum-and-dad moment with the Hound.

When your mom tells your father about your achievements. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/D8JJis6OuQ — Anas. (@NotAnosss) August 28, 2017

Dear @HBO, please make a #GameOfThrones sitcom spin-off where Tormund's roommate is The Hound, and his girlfriend is Brienne. #ThronesYall — Fredric Abalos (@thatasianfritz) August 28, 2017

I mean we've got to make some kind of small talk while Daenerys finds somewhere to park.

Dany with the power play. Gotta park her dragon. #gameofthrones #thronesyall — Alicia Battle (@blahhhlicia) August 28, 2017

Now for the worst part: trying to convince Cersei that global warming — I mean the White Walkers are real.

cersei is them people who don't believe global warming is that serious #gameofthrones #demthrones — stark bitch 🐺 (@blackpowerpufff) August 28, 2017

If only Jon didn't ruin it all by admitting he's super thirsty for Dany.

Jon just did the Westerosi version of making him and Dany Facebook official #GameOfThronesFinale #ThronesYall — Shame Septa (@Shame_Septa) August 28, 2017

Oh, and remember this throwback?

"A dragon is not a slave."

Many things have changed, but this #ThronesThrowback is not one of them: https://t.co/ZFNmZnu96W #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/aQkSknHjJ9 — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) August 28, 2017

And soon enough we're back to Dragonstone. Still no Cleganebowl though.

Theon's still here, guys, and he's using what he's got. Or maybe what he hasn't got.

Theon when he gets hit on his balls,

'What is dead may never die.'😂😜#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/QtN7sGj5ac — Ranjan Doll (@RanjanDoll) August 28, 2017

Wait aren't there only a few episodes left in the whole series and we're embarking on another side plot?

GoT writers: we don't have enough time for the story to make perfect sense.

Also GoT writers: Theon is still here and he's going on a quest — Tom Ley (@ToLey88) August 28, 2017

Back to Winterfell where FINALLY this terrible Stark sister conflict is being resolved.

That moment in game of thrones when Sansa called baelish out for his crimes against the starks #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/f7sforJFWG — Sam Darwish (@Sonicfan71) August 28, 2017

"You stand accused of treason. How do you awser theses charges...

....Lord Bealish?"#GoTS7Finale pic.twitter.com/VbEXVUTFkT — La Zanzy ☕️ (@neveradamnjoy) August 28, 2017

Seriously did they have to pretend to feud even in private?

ARYA AND SANSA FINALLY APPRECIATING AND SUPPORTING EACH OTHER #GoTS7Finale pic.twitter.com/evD2pAHrrN — tonystarkss got 🕸 (@stelovesrdj) August 28, 2017

We've been waiting for this ever since Littlefinger became totally irrelevant at the end of season 6.

Look what you made Sansa do.

Meanwhile Cersei is just inviting clapbacks.

Oh and she's managing to alienate the one person (aside from zombie Gregor) who was actually on her side.

We're proud of him for finally dropping the terrible influence in his life.

When you finally drop that toxic girl in your life and you start glowing #GameOfThrones #GoTS7Finale pic.twitter.com/et5heaBwi1 — ☾ (@brandi_graham) August 28, 2017

Back to the north now, it's time for some rushed exposition.

Bran: His real name is Jon Sand

Sam: Lyanna and Rhaegar were married

Bran: *👁️👁️*

Bran: His real name is Aegon Targaryen#GoTS7 #ThronesYAll pic.twitter.com/pzKI7AETYx — Van ❄️ (@vanabarquez) August 28, 2017

Oh that's right, Jon is Daenerys's nephew and he's actually... oh no.

Jon & Daenerys finally do it, but Bran narrating they are nephew and aunt. #GoTS7Finale #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/g06ZJE0cM7 — Moheeb (@MoheebThirteen) August 28, 2017

We may not be okay with how unintentional incest this is, but the butt is nice.

Too bad Westeros just lost its main defense thanks to the Targaryen survivors' terrible strategising.

But Tormund is okay... right? He survived, right?

I will never forgive Viserion or the Night King if Tormund never sees Brienne again #gameofthrones #thronesyall pic.twitter.com/p1FrNKDvYG — Vex n the city (@VexNTheCity) August 28, 2017

Tormund needs to check in as safe on Facebook so we know he's okay #GameofThronesFinale #ThronesYall — Azra (@Azraaaaaaaaaaa) August 28, 2017

In summary:

Littlefinger dead.

Cersei pregnant.

Jaime bounced.

Jon & Daenerys f*cking.

The wall gone.

The dead headed south.#ThronesYall #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/aJ6G5DSkWT — FangirlingWhileBlack (@BlackFangirling) August 28, 2017

And now we wait for a season that could be as far away as 2019.

There are only two seasons. Game of Thrones season and waiting for Game of Thrones season.#GameofThrones — Tyrion Lannister (@GoT_Tyrion) August 29, 2017

At least we've got this totally legit trailer for the next season.

The Game of Thrones season 8 trailer is LIT OMGGGG pic.twitter.com/K8GFhXdkTN — Troop Respecter (@BieIik) August 28, 2017