The Internet Reacts To The Game Of Thrones Season 7 Finale

Image: HBO / Game of Thrones

Well that's it folks: the season finale has been and gone, the endgame is all set up and we're settling in to wait for a long, long time for the conclusion to this epic. To distract you from the horrifying wait ahead, come in and check out the best reactions, memes and commentary from the season finale: The Dragon And The Wolf.

Game Of Thrones Season 7 Finale Recap: The Dragon And The Wolf

With such a subtle episode title, I wonder what's going to happen!? Also, everyone gathers in King's Landing to talk business. Because last time Cersei got a bunch of important people together in a season finale it worked out super well for them.

Read more

Remember last week when there was a whole scene about Brienne going down to King's Landing for Sansa? Pretty sure it was just for this cute murder mum-and-dad moment with the Hound.

I mean we've got to make some kind of small talk while Daenerys finds somewhere to park.

Now for the worst part: trying to convince Cersei that global warming — I mean the White Walkers are real.

If only Jon didn't ruin it all by admitting he's super thirsty for Dany.

Oh, and remember this throwback?

And soon enough we're back to Dragonstone. Still no Cleganebowl though.

Theon's still here, guys, and he's using what he's got. Or maybe what he hasn't got.

Wait aren't there only a few episodes left in the whole series and we're embarking on another side plot?

Back to Winterfell where FINALLY this terrible Stark sister conflict is being resolved.

Seriously did they have to pretend to feud even in private?

We've been waiting for this ever since Littlefinger became totally irrelevant at the end of season 6.

Look what you made Sansa do.

Meanwhile Cersei is just inviting clapbacks.

Oh and she's managing to alienate the one person (aside from zombie Gregor) who was actually on her side.

We're proud of him for finally dropping the terrible influence in his life.

Back to the north now, it's time for some rushed exposition.

Oh that's right, Jon is Daenerys's nephew and he's actually... oh no.

We may not be okay with how unintentional incest this is, but the butt is nice.

Too bad Westeros just lost its main defense thanks to the Targaryen survivors' terrible strategising.

But Tormund is okay... right? He survived, right?

In summary:

And now we wait for a season that could be as far away as 2019.

At least we've got this totally legit trailer for the next season.

