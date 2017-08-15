The Internet Reacts To Game Of Thrones Season 7, Episode 5

This week's episode of Game of Thrones, Eastwatch, was nowhere near as Earth-shattering as last week's long-awaited installment. But that doesn't mean this week didn't a few great moments that left Twitter feeling just a little shook. Here are some of the best reactions the internet at large had to Eastwatch.
Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 5 Recap: Eastwatch
We're in the latter half of the season and things are developing quickly. We can see this in the opening sequence where The Pyke has been replaced by this weeks's episode title — Eastwatch.
First, before we get started, here's a quick recap on pretty much the whole season so far:
Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 5 :
Bran: I can see everything
Cersei: I know everything
Dany: BEND THE KNEE
Sansa: Wtf
Jon as usual: pic.twitter.com/7uwgTx4PES
— soph (@cerseime) August 14, 2017
We open immediately to the conclusion of last week's big cliffhanger: Jaime's last minute saviour was none other than Bronn, but he's pretty done with the Lannisters in general:
Bronn: #DemThrones #ThronesYall #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/QMzvBFk2l1
— Petrill Parker (@BigJuiceMane) August 14, 2017
Jaime should really had read Bronn's terms and conditions #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall
— el julius (@julius4_20) August 14, 2017
The Tarlys, on the other hand, staunchly side with the team that doesn't have dragons. Bad move.
Dickon and Randyll are the best Game of Thrones characters for merking all of their friends for personal gain then immediately dying
— Akon Targaryen (@ByYourLogic) August 14, 2017
live look at Randyll and Dickon Tarly #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/s090pELcMZ
— Dale Asopardo (@smooov_operator) August 14, 2017
Knees bending like a MF after House Tarly went up like Hot Pockets #GameOfThrones
— Barbados Slim (@CornyFitnessGuy) August 14, 2017
Some people are maybe just a little bit sad that the show's newest hunk is uh... not so hot anymore.
dickon tarly was the best part of season 7 and dany killed him.
that hot piece of ass just got turned into a hot piece of ash. rip. #GoTs7
— winterf(h)ell sarah (@vaIonqarjaime) August 14, 2017
Now to the reason we're glad Jaime survived that firestorm: Cersei finding out how Olenna outplayed her even in her last moment. Slay, Queen of Thorns, slay.
Jaime: Tyrion didn't kill Joffrey, had nothing to do with it. It was Olenna.
Olenna: #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/OwGXe7aKCr
— GameOfThronesAddict (@GameOfThroneGuy) August 14, 2017
"It was Olenna"
Cersei: pic.twitter.com/Y3EvvT6Ftl
— Thickamaru Nara (@Aphrothighty) August 14, 2017
Oh also Cersei is preggers (did anyone else miss this tidbit entirely or just me?)
Me after cersei revealed her pregnancy to Jaime : #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/wNco1sb5Py
— Messmess FxT (@melisssa35) August 14, 2017
How is Cersei pregnant? The prophecy said she would only have 3 children. It hasn't been wrong so far... #GameOfThrones #Thronesyall pic.twitter.com/mOIl3A2pTr
— Erin OBrien (@ow_mesoernie) August 14, 2017
Now we move back to Dragonstone. Jon proves that Drogon doesn't hate all people, just ones that aren't Dany's secret nephews. Is anyone close to figuring this out yet?
Jon and Drogon #GoT7x05 #GameOfThones 🙀 pic.twitter.com/39jtKcQBLY
— Bryan (@Ricardo111221) August 14, 2017
Waiting for Jon to figure it out already.. Drogon doesn't let anyone pet him 🙄#GamesOfThrones pic.twitter.com/RNIDxDgga8
— michelle. (@_michhd) August 14, 2017
drogon's like "can we keep him?" pic.twitter.com/4QFCiBdVRZ
— niamh (@targayryns) August 14, 2017
Oh and Jorah's back. There's a bit of side eye going on in this scene.
#GameOfThrones #GoTS7
Dany and Jorah reunited
Jon: pic.twitter.com/vvCcJRiBEv
— Stefany (@SttefyG) August 14, 2017
When Dany hugged Jorah Jon was like #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/YIXSkrESJo
— Puja Bhattacharjee (@pujabhattach) August 14, 2017
Poor Jorah is like "finally dany will be mine" then jon snow & gendry walk up the beach like #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/DfJRQDpbjV
— Dread Pirate Gendry (@AreyouthereZod) August 14, 2017
Meanwhile in Bran-town...
If I were a Game of Thrones character, I'd be Bran, because he just sits about and watches Game of Thrones all day
— Michael Armstrong (@The_Big_Drink) August 14, 2017
Back in King's Landing Tyrion has just wandered straight into the city, had a good chat with his bro and then wandered straight back out again.
jamie: i met with tyrion. #GameOfThrones
cersei: pic.twitter.com/fMSRXAmZD6
— edgelord allan poe (@haarleyquin) August 14, 2017
Jaime: I met with Tyrion#GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/U9zuzqsKqO
— GameOfThronesAddict (@GameOfThroneGuy) August 14, 2017
But more importantly, this King's Landing detour does actually have a point. It's ya boy, Gendry.
FOUND GENDRY #GoTAtlantic #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/5kxvFT9qJG
— Night's King (@WightsKing) August 14, 2017
gendry better show up and just be like: "hey assholes, I'm the rightful heir cuz I'm the last baratheon, y'all got fuckin overthrown"
— 施 雅 慧 🐯 (@seeingreyscale) August 15, 2017
Sadly this means we finally have to say goodbye to the classic Gendry rowing meme, which persisted for more than four years since he was last seen on the show.
Gendry!
RIP "Gendry is still rowing" joke.#GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/mNuVhoX7ZI
— GameOfThronesAddict (@GameOfThroneGuy) August 14, 2017
RIP Rowing Gendry Meme. #GameOfThrones
6/9/2013 - 8/13/2017 pic.twitter.com/9ZT3PcsCkH
— Tyler (@tylersoares) August 14, 2017
But it's okay, we have some classic Stark/Baratheon bromance to get us through it. This season 1 throwback is so wholesome.
Gendry and Jon meeting reminded me of this#GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/KDxNAigGnH
— GameOfThronesAddict (@GameOfThroneGuy) August 14, 2017
That moment when the son of Rhaegar and the son of Robert are friends. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/GDPPMluwUH
— Tyrion Lannister (@TyrionTheHand) August 14, 2017
Find Someone who looks at you like How Jon Snow looks at Gendry Baratheon pic.twitter.com/hzQRIdOdZp
— Thomas. (@tommybIakes) August 14, 2017
Although... does it seem like someone's missing from this conversation?
this is what jon deserves
this is what arya deserves
this is what gendry deserves
THIS IS WHAT I DESERVE pic.twitter.com/Rlgv8BqNwf
— moony (@idirewolf) August 14, 2017
me when Jon and Gendry didn't talk about the very person who links them together: #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/M4OqNbSAyQ
— ilaria (@aryaesttark) August 14, 2017
You feel like these characters would have discussed their common links at some point, right?
jon hasn't mentioned aemon to dany
gendry hasn't mentioned arya to jon
jorah hasn't mentioned sam to jon pic.twitter.com/UyQOZ0UtNG
— kitkat (@kithoerington) August 14, 2017
Despite all these big plot progressions, one of the episode's most surprising moments is literally one line unearthed by Gilly from an old book in the Citadel. Unearthed and then promptly ignored by Sam. What are you doing, mate?
Gilly just dropped the like the most important line in Game of Thrones history and got ignored #GameOfThones #Gilly pic.twitter.com/mtLNPu7i24
— Ishmeal Ivory ✌ (@ThatGood_Ish) August 14, 2017
Samwell Tarly: Who care about the secret marriage of Rhaegar Targaryen?
Game of Thrones Fans: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Ltplzmpm18
— Benjamin Portner (@TingleIsMyHero) August 14, 2017
Gilly low key just dropped one of the biggest bombs in game of thrones history and Sam wasn't even paying attention #GoTS7 #got pic.twitter.com/i0rMyTYUP8
— Shayla (@ShayRayVal) August 14, 2017
#GameOfThrones
Gilly: Yo, this right here is a game-changer
Sam: Hold up, let me mansplain a little to ya
— J.A. Adande (@jadande) August 14, 2017
Gilly: Discovers the most important piece of information in #GameOfThrones
Sam: pic.twitter.com/pZNKX9KE3r
— Sammy (@sammyjlaw) August 14, 2017
**what it's like being a woman**
GILLY: here's the biggest reveal of the season it says—
SAM: could you shut up I'm tired of this let's go
— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) August 14, 2017
Maybe it's for the best he's going to drop out of nerd school.
So Sam is just gonna drop out within with only a couple semesters left? Bad choice man. Focus on your future. #GameOfThrones #Eastwatch
— Cory Thone (@CoryThone) August 14, 2017
Meanwhile back in Winterfell Littlefinger's sneakiness is reaching caricature levels. We're all just waiting for Arya to shank him, really.
Arya @ Littlefinger #GameOfThronesS7 #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/rN0mkQWyq1
— Melanie Hawkins (@MelHawk92) August 14, 2017
A lot of people still wish Littlefinger would just up and die already. Leave our Stark kids alone.
Me at the Arya/Sansa/Littlefinger plotline: pic.twitter.com/BDhYBj7GnD
— No One (@agirlisnoone94) August 14, 2017
WHEN WILL LITTLEFINGER DIEEEEEE #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Vb1H3rW0JK
— genesis/was taynina_ (@snowxstark) August 14, 2017
We're still trying to figure out what the note says though.
Trying to read the note in Littlefinger's room:#GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/oxXkGYudNS
— GameOfThronesAddict (@GameOfThroneGuy) August 14, 2017
Meanwhile, back in Eastwatch... wait a sec, how did Davos get all the way up here already? He's already visited half of Westeros in this one episode.
Game of Thrones is in that point in the story where you get a fast travel system and characters are suddenly at new places instantly
— Heidi O'Ferrall✨ (@AtelierHeidi) August 14, 2017
Davos getting from Dragonstone to King's Landing back to Dragonstone to Eastwatch in one #GameOfThrones episode: pic.twitter.com/hvJ793stNi
— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) August 14, 2017
ser davos this ep pic.twitter.com/nrjxBTP6Wd
— Pree (@Preemoose) August 14, 2017
Fast travel aside, some sort of unexpected dream team is assembling to head north of the wall. It's like Suicide Squad but actually good.
Dungeons & Dragons got real. pic.twitter.com/oxiPWvem98
— Olenna (@_siux) August 15, 2017
Yaaaaaaaas. Game of Thrones gets awesomer. #GamesOfThrones pic.twitter.com/r7MTd2S1rD
— JuanFran 19🏆67 (@iamjuanfran) August 14, 2017
SPOILER #GameOfThrones
"Game of thrones'suicide squad beyond the wall" next Sunday on HBO 😂 pic.twitter.com/q4IIt6yl4G
— mariam (@wondercxnary) August 14, 2017
So this episode is kind of Game of Thrones in a nutshell, right?
