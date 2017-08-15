The Internet Reacts To Game Of Thrones Season 7, Episode 5

Deals: Learn To Develop iOS Apps For 90% Off

Image: HBO / Game of Thrones

This week's episode of Game of Thrones, Eastwatch, was nowhere near as Earth-shattering as last week's long-awaited installment. But that doesn't mean this week didn't a few great moments that left Twitter feeling just a little shook. Here are some of the best reactions the internet at large had to Eastwatch.

Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 5 Recap: Eastwatch

We're in the latter half of the season and things are developing quickly. We can see this in the opening sequence where The Pyke has been replaced by this weeks's episode title — Eastwatch.

Read more

First, before we get started, here's a quick recap on pretty much the whole season so far:

We open immediately to the conclusion of last week's big cliffhanger: Jaime's last minute saviour was none other than Bronn, but he's pretty done with the Lannisters in general:

The Tarlys, on the other hand, staunchly side with the team that doesn't have dragons. Bad move.

Some people are maybe just a little bit sad that the show's newest hunk is uh... not so hot anymore.

Now to the reason we're glad Jaime survived that firestorm: Cersei finding out how Olenna outplayed her even in her last moment. Slay, Queen of Thorns, slay.

Oh also Cersei is preggers (did anyone else miss this tidbit entirely or just me?)

Now we move back to Dragonstone. Jon proves that Drogon doesn't hate all people, just ones that aren't Dany's secret nephews. Is anyone close to figuring this out yet?

Oh and Jorah's back. There's a bit of side eye going on in this scene.

Meanwhile in Bran-town...

Back in King's Landing Tyrion has just wandered straight into the city, had a good chat with his bro and then wandered straight back out again.

But more importantly, this King's Landing detour does actually have a point. It's ya boy, Gendry.

Sadly this means we finally have to say goodbye to the classic Gendry rowing meme, which persisted for more than four years since he was last seen on the show.

But it's okay, we have some classic Stark/Baratheon bromance to get us through it. This season 1 throwback is so wholesome.

Although... does it seem like someone's missing from this conversation?

You feel like these characters would have discussed their common links at some point, right?

Despite all these big plot progressions, one of the episode's most surprising moments is literally one line unearthed by Gilly from an old book in the Citadel. Unearthed and then promptly ignored by Sam. What are you doing, mate?

Maybe it's for the best he's going to drop out of nerd school.

Meanwhile back in Winterfell Littlefinger's sneakiness is reaching caricature levels. We're all just waiting for Arya to shank him, really.

A lot of people still wish Littlefinger would just up and die already. Leave our Stark kids alone.

We're still trying to figure out what the note says though.

Meanwhile, back in Eastwatch... wait a sec, how did Davos get all the way up here already? He's already visited half of Westeros in this one episode.

Fast travel aside, some sort of unexpected dream team is assembling to head north of the wall. It's like Suicide Squad but actually good.

So this episode is kind of Game of Thrones in a nutshell, right?

