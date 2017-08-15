The Internet Reacts To Game Of Thrones Season 7, Episode 5

Image: HBO / Game of Thrones

This week's episode of Game of Thrones, Eastwatch, was nowhere near as Earth-shattering as last week's long-awaited installment. But that doesn't mean this week didn't a few great moments that left Twitter feeling just a little shook. Here are some of the best reactions the internet at large had to Eastwatch.

Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 5 Recap: Eastwatch We're in the latter half of the season and things are developing quickly. We can see this in the opening sequence where The Pyke has been replaced by this weeks's episode title — Eastwatch. Read more

First, before we get started, here's a quick recap on pretty much the whole season so far:

Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 5 : Bran: I can see everything Cersei: I know everything Dany: BEND THE KNEE Sansa: Wtf Jon as usual: pic.twitter.com/7uwgTx4PES — soph (@cerseime) August 14, 2017

We open immediately to the conclusion of last week's big cliffhanger: Jaime's last minute saviour was none other than Bronn, but he's pretty done with the Lannisters in general:

Jaime should really had read Bronn's terms and conditions #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall — el julius (@julius4_20) August 14, 2017

The Tarlys, on the other hand, staunchly side with the team that doesn't have dragons. Bad move.

Dickon and Randyll are the best Game of Thrones characters for merking all of their friends for personal gain then immediately dying — Akon Targaryen (@ByYourLogic) August 14, 2017

live look at Randyll and Dickon Tarly #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/s090pELcMZ — Dale Asopardo (@smooov_operator) August 14, 2017

Knees bending like a MF after House Tarly went up like Hot Pockets #GameOfThrones — Barbados Slim (@CornyFitnessGuy) August 14, 2017

Some people are maybe just a little bit sad that the show's newest hunk is uh... not so hot anymore.

dickon tarly was the best part of season 7 and dany killed him. that hot piece of ass just got turned into a hot piece of ash. rip. #GoTs7 — winterf(h)ell sarah (@vaIonqarjaime) August 14, 2017

Now to the reason we're glad Jaime survived that firestorm: Cersei finding out how Olenna outplayed her even in her last moment. Slay, Queen of Thorns, slay.

Jaime: Tyrion didn't kill Joffrey, had nothing to do with it. It was Olenna. Olenna: #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/OwGXe7aKCr — GameOfThronesAddict (@GameOfThroneGuy) August 14, 2017

Oh also Cersei is preggers (did anyone else miss this tidbit entirely or just me?)

Me after cersei revealed her pregnancy to Jaime : #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/wNco1sb5Py — Messmess FxT (@melisssa35) August 14, 2017

How is Cersei pregnant? The prophecy said she would only have 3 children. It hasn't been wrong so far... #GameOfThrones #Thronesyall pic.twitter.com/mOIl3A2pTr — Erin OBrien (@ow_mesoernie) August 14, 2017

Now we move back to Dragonstone. Jon proves that Drogon doesn't hate all people, just ones that aren't Dany's secret nephews. Is anyone close to figuring this out yet?

Waiting for Jon to figure it out already.. Drogon doesn't let anyone pet him 🙄#GamesOfThrones pic.twitter.com/RNIDxDgga8 — michelle. (@_michhd) August 14, 2017

Oh and Jorah's back. There's a bit of side eye going on in this scene.

When Dany hugged Jorah Jon was like #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/YIXSkrESJo — Puja Bhattacharjee (@pujabhattach) August 14, 2017

Poor Jorah is like "finally dany will be mine" then jon snow & gendry walk up the beach like #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/DfJRQDpbjV — Dread Pirate Gendry (@AreyouthereZod) August 14, 2017

Meanwhile in Bran-town...

If I were a Game of Thrones character, I'd be Bran, because he just sits about and watches Game of Thrones all day — Michael Armstrong (@The_Big_Drink) August 14, 2017

Back in King's Landing Tyrion has just wandered straight into the city, had a good chat with his bro and then wandered straight back out again.

But more importantly, this King's Landing detour does actually have a point. It's ya boy, Gendry.

gendry better show up and just be like: "hey assholes, I'm the rightful heir cuz I'm the last baratheon, y'all got fuckin overthrown" — 施 雅 慧 🐯 (@seeingreyscale) August 15, 2017

Sadly this means we finally have to say goodbye to the classic Gendry rowing meme, which persisted for more than four years since he was last seen on the show.

But it's okay, we have some classic Stark/Baratheon bromance to get us through it. This season 1 throwback is so wholesome.

Gendry and Jon meeting reminded me of this#GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/KDxNAigGnH — GameOfThronesAddict (@GameOfThroneGuy) August 14, 2017

That moment when the son of Rhaegar and the son of Robert are friends. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/GDPPMluwUH — Tyrion Lannister (@TyrionTheHand) August 14, 2017

Find Someone who looks at you like How Jon Snow looks at Gendry Baratheon pic.twitter.com/hzQRIdOdZp — Thomas. (@tommybIakes) August 14, 2017

Although... does it seem like someone's missing from this conversation?

this is what jon deserves

this is what arya deserves

this is what gendry deserves

THIS IS WHAT I DESERVE pic.twitter.com/Rlgv8BqNwf — moony (@idirewolf) August 14, 2017

me when Jon and Gendry didn't talk about the very person who links them together: #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/M4OqNbSAyQ — ilaria (@aryaesttark) August 14, 2017

You feel like these characters would have discussed their common links at some point, right?

jon hasn't mentioned aemon to dany

gendry hasn't mentioned arya to jon

jorah hasn't mentioned sam to jon pic.twitter.com/UyQOZ0UtNG — kitkat (@kithoerington) August 14, 2017

Despite all these big plot progressions, one of the episode's most surprising moments is literally one line unearthed by Gilly from an old book in the Citadel. Unearthed and then promptly ignored by Sam. What are you doing, mate?

Gilly just dropped the like the most important line in Game of Thrones history and got ignored #GameOfThones #Gilly pic.twitter.com/mtLNPu7i24 — Ishmeal Ivory ✌ (@ThatGood_Ish) August 14, 2017

Samwell Tarly: Who care about the secret marriage of Rhaegar Targaryen? Game of Thrones Fans: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Ltplzmpm18 — Benjamin Portner (@TingleIsMyHero) August 14, 2017

Gilly low key just dropped one of the biggest bombs in game of thrones history and Sam wasn't even paying attention #GoTS7 #got pic.twitter.com/i0rMyTYUP8 — Shayla (@ShayRayVal) August 14, 2017

#GameOfThrones

Gilly: Yo, this right here is a game-changer Sam: Hold up, let me mansplain a little to ya — J.A. Adande (@jadande) August 14, 2017

Gilly: Discovers the most important piece of information in #GameOfThrones

Sam: pic.twitter.com/pZNKX9KE3r — Sammy (@sammyjlaw) August 14, 2017

**what it's like being a woman**

GILLY: here's the biggest reveal of the season it says—

SAM: could you shut up I'm tired of this let's go — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) August 14, 2017

Maybe it's for the best he's going to drop out of nerd school.

So Sam is just gonna drop out within with only a couple semesters left? Bad choice man. Focus on your future. #GameOfThrones #Eastwatch — Cory Thone (@CoryThone) August 14, 2017

Meanwhile back in Winterfell Littlefinger's sneakiness is reaching caricature levels. We're all just waiting for Arya to shank him, really.

A lot of people still wish Littlefinger would just up and die already. Leave our Stark kids alone.

We're still trying to figure out what the note says though.

Meanwhile, back in Eastwatch... wait a sec, how did Davos get all the way up here already? He's already visited half of Westeros in this one episode.

Game of Thrones is in that point in the story where you get a fast travel system and characters are suddenly at new places instantly — Heidi O'Ferrall✨ (@AtelierHeidi) August 14, 2017

Davos getting from Dragonstone to King's Landing back to Dragonstone to Eastwatch in one #GameOfThrones episode: pic.twitter.com/hvJ793stNi — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) August 14, 2017

ser davos this ep pic.twitter.com/nrjxBTP6Wd — Pree (@Preemoose) August 14, 2017

Fast travel aside, some sort of unexpected dream team is assembling to head north of the wall. It's like Suicide Squad but actually good.

SPOILER #GameOfThrones

"Game of thrones'suicide squad beyond the wall" next Sunday on HBO 😂 pic.twitter.com/q4IIt6yl4G — mariam (@wondercxnary) August 14, 2017

So this episode is kind of Game of Thrones in a nutshell, right?