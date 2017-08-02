The Five Golden Rules Of Train Travel That Nobody Follows

Bitcoin Splits In 2

Over the past year, I’ve had to catch trains to and from work every day. In that time, I’ve learnt that the thriving mass of humanity known as "commuters" don’t actually practice great train etiquette. In fact, a huge percentage don’t practice any train etiquette at all. It’s time to change that.

There are so many ways to make the daily trip to and from work a peaceful experience. If we, as a species, can’t work out how to make the commute to work enjoyable for everyone, or at the very least bearable, we’re doomed. I’m telling you, there's dark times ahead. Forget climate change, forget nuclear war, it’s the public transport system that will end us all.

From boarding to alighting, here are the steps you can take to maintain Great Train Etiquette.

1. Wait To Board

Trains work just like bowels. They need to be emptied before they can be filled.

Do not try and get on a train that has just pulled into the station and opened its doors. Particularly in peak hour, there are so many people that first need to get off the train before you can get in. Allow them to do so by moving to the side of the platform and lining up where the door opens. People currently on the train will be able to depart, which will mean there’s extra room inside the train for you to take up.

It’s a simple concept backed up by the basic laws of physics. Matter takes up space. More matter cannot take up the same space until the previous matter is no longer in that space. Don’t fight physics.

2. File Inside

One of the critical steps as soon as you are inside a train carriage is that you move away from the doors, if you can. These points serve as entry and exit points for fellow passengers and thus are high traffic areas. Moving deeper into the carriage will mean that more people can get on without struggling past you or hitting you with their bags or stepping on your toes. You don’t want your toes to be stepped on, do you?

A lot of people are averse to standing in the aisle and for good reason. In theory, the deeper that you go, the harder it will be to get out of the train. But if you change your behaviours about alighting at a station with the next rule, then we can all go as deep as we want and still get out of the train with minimal fuss.

3. The In-N-Out Rule

Trains can get so busy that you may not even be able to breathe, let alone move around the carriage. I get that. Of course, if this is the case, it makes it very difficult for people to get off the train. But there’s such an easy fix. When a train gets to the station you should move from the inside of the carriage to the outside to allow other passengers to exit. This will mean that you are at the front of the queue to get back into the train, which means that you won’t ‘lose your spot’, you’ll actually improve it!

4. Everybody Wants A Seat

As a general rule, everybody that gets onto a train wants to sit down. It’s more comfortable and it’s much easier to look at your smartphone when you’re not constantly worried about falling over. The first rule here is obvious: if you’re perfectly capable of standing and someone else clearly isn’t then it’s time to give up your seat. Just do it. Put that positive energy out into the world. People with disabilities, pregnant women, the elderly – these are all people that deserve to have a good sit down on a busy train.

General DON’Ts in terms of seating:

    Don’t put your bag on the seat – as an unthinking, unfeeling piece of woven material, it is completely okay if you put it on the ground. It won’t hate you.

    Don’t put your feet on the seat – feet and shoes are in constant contact with the ground, which is in constant contact with other people’s feet and shoes. It’s just gross.

    Don’t leave the middle seat empty – particularly important during peak hour, leaving the middle seat empty should make you feel bad.

    Don’t make someone climb over you when you can easily slide across and fill the space. The extra half-a-metre won’t hurt you.

    Don’t sit on things that aren’t seats, like stairs or the floor.

5. Don't Play Music Without Headphones

It’s actually kind of sad that I have to physically exert the energy and write those words out because it should be absolutely obvious why this is taboo. The first thing: I don’t care about your ‘Sandstorm’ remix. The second thing: Even if I did care about your ‘Sandstorm’ remix, I don’t want to hear it at the beginning of the day when I haven’t really woken up yet OR the end of the day, when I feel utterly devoid of life. Please keep your music firmly planted in your own earholes. There’s plenty of cheap, decent headphones to invest in.

  • phatbeat @phatbeat

    Step 6 Go to Tokyo to learn all of the above. Massive amount of population and they still get it right. It's crazy as hell, but damn it's organised.

    
  • LordBluray Guest

    Some of these rules (1 & 3) can be applied to elevators & escalators.
    A pet peeve of mine is people blocking the exit of the escalator?!?!

    
    • khf @khf

      Or the entry of an escalator. I've had this happen a couple of times at a stadium (i.e. when there are huge numbers of people trying to move from one place to another). Yes, the escalator might be visible from everywhere in the concourse, but that doesn't make it a good meeting place.

      
  • yeppersman Guest

    yeppersman, oz commuters eat balls. trains are for ball eaters and people that have no other choice. I once watched an uncouth drunkard harass a woman with a baby and 6 large men stood by did nothing but watch like cowards.
    once upon a time that individual would have been promptly removed from the train..AND dont even get me stated on the limp security 'guards' 'yeh we are guards' !

    
    • skrybe @skrybe

      I've seen people step in when a similar situation arose, but it's a lousy situation since you don't know how the drunk is going to react or whether people will back you up if it gets ugly. Nothing worse than trying to be a good Samaritan and getting bashed by the drunk or the three guys you didn't realise were his mates...

      Needs a #6: Remember you're in public. If you've been swimming in manure don't get on the train. Similarly don't be loud and obnoxious on your phone or chatting with your mates. No one else wants to hear about your (probably imaginary) sexual exploits or the horrible disease making your crotch itchy. And if you've got kids with you keep them under control.

      
  • yellow123 @yellow123

    Same applies to buses. PT is hell. I catch a bus every day and every day there's some dead eyed person sitting in the aisle seat with their bag on the window seat.

    I make it a point to climb over the top of them, giving them an undisturbed view of my ass and if I have a bag with me, it may "accidentally" smack them in the head...

    

