The First Trailer For Charlize Theron And David Fincher's 'Mindhunter' Is Here

Image. Children's Hospital of Pennsylvania/YouTube Screenshot
In April, scientists achieved a major breakthrough that could one day drastically improve the fate of babies born extremely prematurely. Eight premature baby lambs spent their last month of development in an external womb that resembled a high-tech ziplock bag. At the time, the oldest lamb was nearly a year old, and still seemed to be developing normally.
Every man and his dog is launching NBN plans, but there's very little difference between one and the next. But the nation's existing telcos have a trick up their collective sleeves.
Vodafone is coming late to the NBN party behind Telstra and Optus, but it has a reason for taking its time. Vodafone is using its nationwide 4G network and a brand new Wi-Fi Hub modem that includes a 4G SIM for constant connectivity for every customer from the second they plug it in -- even if the NBN isn't switched on yet.
The story behind the development of FBI profiling is fascinating. Both the advantages and disadvantages are interesting to read about. The book by John Douglas is worth reading, but it's also partly autobiographical, which is less interesting (sorry to the author).
Criminal Minds is the closest show to that currently, but it does a really half-assed job of it (it is just trashy entertainment though, after all). I hope that Netflix doesn't just turn this into another "monster of the week" sit-com. Unfortunately the process of profiling is not necessarily exciting tv fodder, so it'll really depend on how closely they stick to the truth of profiling, and the rest of the padding that makes up the bulk of the show.