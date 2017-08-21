The Cheapest NBN Plans With Unlimited Data

World First: Kakadu National Park, As Seen From A Drone

Two trains leave their stations and travel towards one another. Michelle is on Train A and is scrolling through her Instagram feed. Ben is on Train B and listens to Spotify while reading the news. Forty-five minutes later, the trains pass one another. Who has used the most data?

For some people, maths is fun. But if you ask me to calculate my monthly data usage, on my phone or on my fixed-line connection at home, my eyes glaze over and I'm immediately transported to my happy place. I make sure I have enough data, I don't want to go into more detail than that.

So when the NBN arrives at my place (sometime after the apocalypse, in late 2019) I'll sign up for an unlimited data plan. If you agree, read on for all the unlimited data NBN plans in our database.

(These are all fixed line products. Follow these links if you'd like to see Fixed Wireless or Satellite plans).

NBN 12 Unlimited Data Plans

Amaysim's stupidly popular $40 deal leads the pack here, with the discounted price on the first six month's of service. In second spot is Flip TV, a new provider offering a mix of cheap plans, and a streaming TV service accessing foreign language services.

NBN 25 Unlimited Data Plans

Bendigo Bank jumps out in this list with a promotion offering free setup and a free NBN-ready modem. The plan is no contract, making this a cheap way to try the service without locking in.

NBN 50 Unlimited Data Plans

AusBBS holds pole position with its 'Price Fighter' promo, and a reasonable $75 per month price tag. If you need an NBN-ready modem, AusBBS will send you one for another $75 including shipping.

NBN 100 Unlimited Data Plans

Perennial favourite MyRepublic still owns the 100Mbps space, at least until its super-cheap promotion finishes at the end of August. Keep an eye on the minimum total cost in this comparison. Some of the cheaper options, like Dodo, charge a bomb in setup costs.

With all of the tables, click 'View Full Results' if you want to filter the plans yourself. And, if you've found a great NBN plan in your research, shout it out in the comments.

Joe Hanlon is Publisher at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website. He’s been writing about phones and plans for far too long.

  • Enaz Guest

    What about BuzzTelco They have 100/40 with unlimited data for $69 a month on either No contract, 12 or 24 months.. Awesome deal.

    0
  • mraedge @mraedge

    Now we just need a "pipeline allocation per user" kind of data column for each provider and then this comparison would actually be worth reading. What they sell is no indication of the speeds you'll experience.

    I'd love to get into the MyRepublic 50/20 deal. But as I'm sure they'll be slower than my 5/1 ADSL2 during peak times, I'm think it best to pay more for 25/5 with a major provider and play to the course.

    2
    • mraedge @mraedge

      Ah, I see the 50/20 deal is no longer available. Not that I trust their 100/40 either!

      0
    • nightflyer00 @nightflyer00

      +1 this. My 100/40 FTTP connection to MyRepublic drops below 1Mb during peak. It's so bad now that I can't stay connected to an Overwatch match. Asked them to fix it and was told "you can disconnect if you want."

      0
      • jewgong @jewgong

        so stop giving them your money them? are you contracted? there is no way i would ever go with an unknown NBN provider that had a contracted service....no way in hell.

        0
    • quop @quop

      My experience so far for the past 6 months on their 100/40 plan via a HFC connection is that I get typical speed test results in the 90s for download and 20-30s for upload, throughout the day. This is so much better than what I was getting on my ADSL2 connection so I have no complaints. Pretty much mirrors what a relative is getting in the same area/suburb.

      0
  • soluble @soluble

    Been with Myrepublic since they launched and have no issues. Results have been on par with optus dl/ul but ping is around 18-22 vs 8 with optus.

    0
  • mucktard @mucktard

    Transact/iinet/TPG - whoever they are this month...

    FTTP: 100/400 Unlimited - 99 a month
    - Offpeak (2am onward) 110-118mbps
    - Peak (3pm to 12am) 78-90 mps

    I have to say, i've not experienced any less than the above.
    Syncing my xbox one s 2tb (took just over 24 hours) (1.7tb of games to download)

    where i used to live, a 400mb update was a two day affair.

    I genuinely feel sorry for all you that are getting shafted. The end cant come soon enough

    0
  • PeterG2 Guest

    And this is precisely the current problem with the NBN. ISPs offering unlimited bandwidth for old internet prices. When they say unlimited it's The data might be, but the speed is shared between all the other customers also with unlimited plans. The result is a major slow down most evenings.

    I'd rather pay for limited that works than unlimited that is anything but.

    0

