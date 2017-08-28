Test Your Game Of Thrones Knowledge In This Rapid Fire Quiz

We already tested our knowledge of Star Wars and come up lacking, so this time we turned our gaze onto some tricky Game Of Thrones trivia questions. It turns out remembering answers is hard when half the characters are old white guys with beards. Looks like we know even less than Jon Snow. (No spoilers for Season 7!)
Brought to you by Ford Mustang! Do you know more than Jon Snow? If not, that's cool, stop thinking about it and just book a Mustang test drive already.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink