Test Your Game Of Thrones Knowledge In This Rapid Fire Quiz

The $2 billion expansion of the Snowy Mountains hydro scheme, dubbed "Snowy Hydro 2.0", is set to be fast-tracked - with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announcing today $8 million in funding towards a $29 million feasibility study on the project. So we thought we'd take a look back at what the experts had to say about the project when it was first announced in March - Rae The Federal Government has announced a $2 billion expansion of the Snowy Mountains hydro scheme, increasing the 4,000 megawatt output by 50 per cent - a plan that will power up to 500,000 homes. The decision has been met with much impressed nodding from fellow politicians, and now here's what experts have to say about it.