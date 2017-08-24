Telstra's Galaxy Note8 Pre-Order Plans Aren't Out Just Yet

Here's Every Samsung Galaxy Note8 Pre-Order Plan

Australia's biggest telco isn't opening up pre-orders for the new Samsung Galaxy Note8 just yet. Here's why.

Pre-orders of the Note8 will open on September 5 in Australia on Telstra, 11 days later than its competitors.

Here's what Telstra has to say:

Telstra is excited to offer the Galaxy Note8 in Australia, which joins Telstra’s growing range of gigabit per second capable smartphones on Australia’s fastest mobile network.

The Note8 will be available for pre-order from 5 September 2017.

To cater for our customers’ growing appetite for mobile data and streaming their favourite music and entertainment on their smartphones, we’ll soon be introducing our new mobile plans that put the spotlight on data and entertainment.

Just in time for some of the most hotly anticipated smartphone launches of the year – including the Note8 - these new plans will deliver the same unrivalled network experience and 4G coverage our customers have come to expect from Telstra.

The plans will include all the great extras exclusively available to Telstra mobile customers like unlimited Wi-Fi at over one million Telstra Air hotspots around Australia and 20 million Fon hotspots worldwide, 200GB of OneDrive cloud storage, and unmetered streaming of Apple Music and every AFL, NRL and netball game this season.

Details of our new plans, including pricing and availability, will be announced soon.

