Telcos To Act On NBN Nightmare Migrations

With the nationwide rollout half over, NBN and its cohorts finally concede they need to do more to help Australians trapped in broadband hell.

NBN and internet retailers play the broadband blame game when it comes to real-world download speeds, but there's also a major accountability gap between NBN, the retailers and the government when it comes to dealing with connection faults and delays. This lack of accountability has left some Australian homes and businesses without fixed-line broadband or phones for months at a time.

NBN and the retailers point the finger at each other, while complaints to the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman, Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, Australian Communications and Media Authority, and Communications Minister Mitch Fifield all fail to cut through the red tape. Australians like Scott Moffat can testify to this, as one of many people whose NBN nightmare was only resolved after investigations by Fairfax Media.

The telco industry's band of usual suspects have finally sat around a table this week and publicly admitted they need to do better. They committed to tackling the key NBN migration issues for consumers including confusing information, handballing customer complaints, lead times for connections and rescheduled appointments.

Other commitments include:

  • Joint industry support for NBN's process improvement initiatives under the multi-pronged 'Focus on Customer Experience' project
  • More useful and practical information for consumers to explain how to connect to the NBN and what to do if services aren't meeting expectations
  • Contractual changes to support appointment-keeping, installation completions and complaint handling

They say admitting you have a problem is the first step on the road to recovery, but it remains to be seen whether this new-found "Focus on Customer Experience" translates into action considering that complaints have fallen on deaf ears for so long.

We're already seen a revised telecommunications industry guide setting out the roles and responsibilities of all parties in delivering a smooth transition to an NBN-based service. Even so, the ACCC and ACMA can't confirm whether their efforts will include addressing the Catch-22 Cease Sale regulations which have left some homes in limbo – preventing them from going back to legacy broadband services while they await NBN repairs.

After this week's round table, a Ministerial CEO forum will report to the government on progress within three months, but heads should roll over the fact that all involved were prepared to pass the buck on these issues for years.

How has the NBN rollout progressed in your area? How could all involved do better?

Comments

  • Narf Guest

    I live in a brand new estate and haven't even been able to get to the point of getting the NBN connected. The technicians came out, couldn't feed the fibre down the street and then left. That was a month a go.

    I've since been waiting on 'civil' to come out and fix a collapsed or blocked pipeline that's stopping fibre from being fed down the street to my house.

    Almost every one else in my estate has internet but I'm stuck running off of a mobile internet connection in an area where you're lucky to get 1 or 2 bars.

    0
  • Lachlan E Guest

    Well I'm sure glad they can admit there is an issue. So far my NBN installation experience with TPG has been:
    1) Complete online signup process in early May
    2) Installation appointment made, technician a no show.
    3) Subsequent appointment made after waiting a couple of weeks. Technician once again a no-show,.
    NOTE: On both no-show appointments 1 days productivity was lost due to staying at home waiting as requested
    4) Phone call with TPG resulted in finding out that Appointment 1 no-show was due to there being no technicians available, and Appointment 2 no-show was due to insufficient bandwidth at the location. (So they did technically turn up, but never thought to move further than the street to communicate with us)
    5) Currently still waiting for the wheels of TPG to turn enough to follow up - no contact for a couple of months now.

    On the plus side, I now have a very shiny new wifi router that is being used as a monitor stand. I guess I'm just getting sick and tired of trying to convince less "tech-savvy" people that the NBN will get better.... every single dinner I am asked, and my speech is starting to wear thin. I want to love it, I really do.... but getting it to my house is proving hard enough.

    TLDR - I could have told you from one customer experience that you have a problem.

    0
  • tonyintsv @tonyintsv

    Moved to FTTP 2 years ago. Biggest issue I have had initially was getting a big enough plan (Going from 5mb/s to 50mb/s makes the data go a lot faster so had to up the plan) and then waiting 2 days for a replacement modem to arrive after a storm.

    Moral of the story is they should never have brought FTTN into the picture.

    0

