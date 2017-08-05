SpaceX Animation Shows How The Triple-Rocket Falcon Heavy Launch Should Go

After 'Baby Driver', iPod Sales On eBay Went Up By 929%

Image: SpaceX

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy (formerly the Falcon 9 Heavy) rocket won't launch until November. So, what's the best way to see what it would look like if it had launched? In Elon Musk's case, you get someone to make an awesome animation of the thing.

The CEO of SpaceX decided to show the animation off yesterday via Instagram.

It's not amazingly different to the actual launches SpaceX has already done, except it has three boosters instead of one. The idea is that the boosters are reusable, with the animation showing all three returning to Earth, safe and sound.

Hopefully everything goes according to plan and the real launch (for the most part) resembles the above. Otherwise, Musk might have to get them to cook up a much shorter animation.

[Instagram]

