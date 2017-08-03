Samsung UBD-M9500 Ultra HD Blu-Ray Player: Australian Price, Specs And Availability

Samsung is billing it as the company's most advanced 4K UHD Blu-ray player yet, promising "the very best" in picture quality and a bunch of features that make it easier to connect and use.
Here's what the UBD-M9500 is made of, where you can get one, and how much it will set you back.
It's got high dynamic range (HDR) support for HDR-capable TVs, and an expanded colour spectrum promising twice the colour range of most standard Blu-ray players.
There's content-streaming to mobile devices, Bluetooth wireless audio, 360-degree photo and video viewing - as well as Samsung's UI platform making it possible to navigate menus with the One Remote. There's automatic setup of HDR and audio outputs, too.
Just the specs, please
- Color: Black
- Design Concept: Curved with Touch Control Buttons and Front OLED Display
- Anynet+ (HDMI-CEC)
- CD Ripping
- Multiroom Compatible
- Apps Platform: Smart Blu-ray with Full Web Browser and Samsung Apps Smart Hub
- Samsung Smart Blu-ray
- Dolby Decoding Channel: 7.1 ch
- DTS Decoding Channel: 7.1 ch
- HDR
- HD Up-Scaling
- UHD Up-scale
- Video Upscale (DVD)
- WMV
- JPEG
- MKV
- 360-degree view
- Bluetooth
- HDMI Out
- N Screen (BD to Mobile)
- USB Connectivity: 1 (side)
- WiFi
- Ethernet
- Optical Digital Audio Outputs
- Stand-by Power Consumption (Main): 0.3W
- Operating Power Consumption (Main): 22W
- Rating Voltage: AC110-120V ~50/60Hz
- Ultra HD Blu-ray
- AVCHD
- Blu-ray
- DVD / DVD±R / DVD±RW
- 4K Blu-ray
- Product Dimensions (W x H x D): 15.98" x 1.77" x 8.88"
- Product Weight (lb.): 4.19
- Shipping Dimensions (W x H x D): 18.19" x 4.57" x 11.26"
- Shipping Weight (lb.): 6.17
Price and availability
The UBD-M9500 is now available "from selected retailers" for $599
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink