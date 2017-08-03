Samsung UBD-M9500 Ultra HD Blu-Ray Player: Australian Price, Specs And Availability

Image: Samsung

Samsung is billing it as the company's most advanced 4K UHD Blu-ray player yet, promising "the very best" in picture quality and a bunch of features that make it easier to connect and use.

Here's what the UBD-M9500 is made of, where you can get one, and how much it will set you back.

It's got high dynamic range (HDR) support for HDR-capable TVs, and an expanded colour spectrum promising twice the colour range of most standard Blu-ray players.

There's content-streaming to mobile devices, Bluetooth wireless audio, 360-degree photo and video viewing - as well as Samsung's UI platform making it possible to navigate menus with the One Remote. There's automatic setup of HDR and audio outputs, too.

Just the specs, please

Color: Black

Design Concept: Curved with Touch Control Buttons and Front OLED Display

Anynet+ (HDMI-CEC)

CD Ripping

Multiroom Compatible

Apps Platform: Smart Blu-ray with Full Web Browser and Samsung Apps Smart Hub

Samsung Smart Blu-ray

Dolby Decoding Channel: 7.1 ch

DTS Decoding Channel: 7.1 ch

HDR

HD Up-Scaling

UHD Up-scale

Video Upscale (DVD)

WMV

JPEG

MKV

360-degree view

Bluetooth

HDMI Out

N Screen (BD to Mobile)

USB Connectivity: 1 (side)

WiFi

Ethernet

Optical Digital Audio Outputs

Stand-by Power Consumption (Main): 0.3W

Operating Power Consumption (Main): 22W

Rating Voltage: AC110-120V ~50/60Hz

Ultra HD Blu-ray

AVCHD

Blu-ray

DVD / DVD±R / DVD±RW

4K Blu-ray

Product Dimensions (W x H x D): 15.98" x 1.77" x 8.88"

Product Weight (lb.): 4.19

Shipping Dimensions (W x H x D): 18.19" x 4.57" x 11.26"

Shipping Weight (lb.): 6.17

Price and availability

The UBD-M9500 is now available "from selected retailers" for $599