Samsung UBD-M9500 Ultra HD Blu-Ray Player: Australian Price, Specs And Availability

Samsung is billing it as the company's most advanced 4K UHD Blu-ray player yet, promising "the very best" in picture quality and a bunch of features that make it easier to connect and use.

Here's what the UBD-M9500 is made of, where you can get one, and how much it will set you back.

It's got high dynamic range (HDR) support for HDR-capable TVs, and an expanded colour spectrum promising twice the colour range of most standard Blu-ray players.

There's content-streaming to mobile devices, Bluetooth wireless audio, 360-degree photo and video viewing - as well as Samsung's UI platform making it possible to navigate menus with the One Remote. There's automatic setup of HDR and audio outputs, too.

Just the specs, please

  • Color: Black
  • Design Concept: Curved with Touch Control Buttons and Front OLED Display
  • Anynet+ (HDMI-CEC)
  • CD Ripping
  • Multiroom Compatible
  • Apps Platform: Smart Blu-ray with Full Web Browser and Samsung Apps Smart Hub
  • Samsung Smart Blu-ray
  • Dolby Decoding Channel: 7.1 ch
  • DTS Decoding Channel: 7.1 ch
  • HDR
  • HD Up-Scaling
  • UHD Up-scale
  • Video Upscale (DVD)
  • WMV
  • JPEG
  • MKV
  • 360-degree view
  • Bluetooth
  • HDMI Out
  • N Screen (BD to Mobile)
  • USB Connectivity: 1 (side)
  • WiFi
  • Ethernet
  • Optical Digital Audio Outputs
  • Stand-by Power Consumption (Main): 0.3W
  • Operating Power Consumption (Main): 22W
  • Rating Voltage: AC110-120V ~50/60Hz
  • Ultra HD Blu-ray
  • AVCHD
  • Blu-ray
  • DVD / DVD±R / DVD±RW
  • 4K Blu-ray
  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D): 15.98" x 1.77" x 8.88"
  • Product Weight (lb.): 4.19
  • Shipping Dimensions (W x H x D): 18.19" x 4.57" x 11.26"
  • Shipping Weight (lb.): 6.17


Price and availability

The UBD-M9500 is now available "from selected retailers" for $599

