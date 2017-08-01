New 'Romper Stomper' TV Series Will Be A Sequel

Sydney Man Gets Four Years Prison For Counterfeit DVDs

Image: Supplied

25 years ago, Romper Stomper hit the big screen - and now it's all set to become a six-part TV series.

The series plans to continue on from the story told in the film, picking up on the themes and story of Geoffrey Wright's 1992 classic, but for a new generation of the activist Right and their Anti-Fascist counterparts.

Romper Stomper will star Jacqueline McKenzie and Dan Wyllie in their original roles from the film. Joining them are Lachy Hulme, Sophie Lowe, David Wenham, and Toby Wallace.

Wright himself is behind the new series writing as well as directing alongside Daina Reid and James Napier Robertson. Robertson is also a part of the writing team, joining author/poet and rapper Omar Musa and Walkley award-winning journalist and author Malcolm Knox.

The series will be hosted exclusively on Stan as part of the streaming service's Original Series lineup, supported by Film Victoria and Screen Australia.

"Few Australian films provoked more social commentary than Romper Stomper did in 1992," Screen Australia's Head of Production, Sally Caplan said.

"With prolific producer John Edwards and original Romper Stomper writer/director Geoffrey Wright at the helm, this project came to us with an exceptional creative vision, now supercharged by a stellar Australian cast. We commend Stan on taking a risk with this story and are delighted to partner with them once again as they continue to expand their original local content offerings."

The series is heading into production now, with a release date yet to be announced.

