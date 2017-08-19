Report: Xbox One X 'Project Scorpio Edition' Leaked

Deals: 60% Off This Award-Winning Password Manager

Image: Xbox Dynasty / Microsoft

It looks like Microsoft will get some extra marketing mileage out of Project Scorpio, the codename for the Xbox One X. Leaked images purportedly show the gruntier build of Microsoft's console will have a limited release form, called the "Project Scorpio Edition".

According to The Verge's Chaim Gartenberg, news of the limited edition hardware came via the accidental publication of product pages by various German retailers.

The pages contained a number of images, including several featuring the unit and controller (pictured above). Not long after these photos were revealed, serial leaker Evan Blass shared the following shots via Twitter.

Image: Evan Blass / Microsoft
Image: Evan Blass / Microsoft

Nothing is officially confirmed, but going from current evidence, this almost certainly the real deal.

Unsurprisingly, no details are available regarding Australian pricing or availability, though with the cat out of the bag, it's possible Microsoft will nip speculation in the bud and release hard info next week — or possibly sooner.

[Xbox Dynasty, via The Verge]

