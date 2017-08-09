Every Disney Movie On Netflix Australia, Ranked

Deals: Pay Whatever You Want To Learn Game Dev

Call To Ban Sleepy Drivers From Australian Roads

Win! A Private Screening Of Terminator 2 Judgment Day 3D, For You And 20 Mates

Call To Ban Sleepy Drivers From Australian Roads

Image: iStock

A new report estimates more than one Australian will die every day – 394 a year - from falling asleep at the wheel of a vehicle or from industrial accidents due to lack of sleep.

With four in 10 Australians not getting enough sleep, experts are saying drowsy drivers should be treated like drunks - barred from driving.

The Sleep Health Foundation Report by Deloitte Access Economic shows inadequate sleep is a major health and safety hazard that costs the country $66 billion annually, and contributes to the death of about 3,000 people a year.

Sleepy drivers are such a hazard that Deloitte economists call for drastic measures to restrict driving without adequate sleep beforehand.

"Police departments should devote as much attention to tired and fatigued drivers as they do to speeding and inebriated ones," the report states. "Just as there are rules forbidding driving at more than a certain speed or after consuming an excessive amount of alcohol, there may be a case for restrictions on driving where the driver has had less than a set minimum hours of sleep in the past 24 hours."

The report does acknowledges that there's no real method to actually police this yet.

Professor David Hillman of the Sleep Health Foundation, which commissioned the report, welcomed the recommendation.

"More than 185,000 people have died on Australian roads since the road toll began in 1925," Professor Hillman says. "When you consider that one in every five car accidents is related to fatigue that is a lot of harm caused by people not getting the sleep they need."

Many drivers don't understand that getting behind the wheel of a car when sleep deprived can be just as dangerous as driving drunk or drug affected, he says. Australian research shows drivers who have had 17 hours of sleep deprivation perform the same in the driver's seat as someone with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.05 per cent.

"For too many people, driving tired is a dangerously normal part of everyday life," Professor Hillman says. "This behaviour is causing crashes and costing lives. It's time we treated sleep deprivation like alcohol and regulated against it."

While the report doesn't state the minimum sleep hours that should be required in a 24-hour period, Professor Hillman advises that most adults require 7 to 8 hours sleep per night. In the future it is likely that a test will be developed that allows police to check fatigue levels like an alcohol breathalyser detects inebriation.

The report canvasses all the costs of sleep deprivation, including health conditions like heart disease, stroke, obesity and depression all strongly linked to poor sleep. Besides driving safety, it also recommends stronger policies to prevent, diagnose and treat sleep disorders like insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea known to cause daytime sleepiness.

Regulations are needed to improve rostering, lighting and other conditions for shift workers and limit late-night use of blue-light emitting devices that disturb the body clock.

A large scale public education campaign is also recommended to draw national attention to the dangers of drowsy driving.

"Just like the very successful campaign against passive smoking from cigarettes, the program needs to emphasise that this behaviour is doing deadly harm to others," Professor Hillman says.

Here's some tips from Professor Hillman:

Drowsy Driving: Signs You're in Trouble

  • Sleepiness
  • Eyes closing or going out of focus
  • Trouble keeping the head up
  • Cannot stop yawning
  • Wandering thoughts, difficulty concentrating on driving
  • Cannot remember recent driving
  • Drifting between lanes, off the road or missing signs
  • Very heavy eyelids
  • Slow blinking

How to Stay Safe on the Roads

  • Make sure you've had at least seven hours sleep the night before a long drive
  • If you have to drive for long periods of time, try to take a short power nap after lunch
  • Share the driving with someone else and help keep each other awake
  • Switch drivers every two hours
  • Don't drive between 1am and 6am
  • Don't drive if you've been awake for more than 17 hours
  • Pull over and take a short nap if you notice difficulty keeping your eyes open, or find yourself relying on loud music, energy drinks or fresh air to stay awake

Tim Olds, a professor in the School of Health Sciences at the University of South Australia says this is an interesting study, and a few caveats should be taken into consideration.

1. The report is based largely on self-report data, which have relatively poor validity. In particular, some associations between sleep and health outcomes which are evident with self-report are often not evident when sleep is objectively measured. This suggests that "poor sleep" may be a general category people use when things aren't going well.

2. Not much attention to sleep characteristics other than duration. We know that sleep quality, timing (e.g. late bedtimes), and day-to-day variability are also important.

3. We have to consider the 24-hour day. If people are sleeping less, what are they doing with the time freed up? They may, for example, be watching more TV, which is associated with poor health outcomes. Similarly, if they are sleeping excessively, what are they giving up? Physical activity?

4. There is a large focus on sleep disorders (i.e. pathologies). But the bigger question is for those people without diagnosable sleep disorders who are not getting appropriate amounts or patterns of sleep.

5. There is not much evidence that adults are sleeping less now than they did 10-50 years ago. There is, however, strong evidence that children are — they appear to have been losing about 45 seconds of sleep per day each year for the last 120 years.

6. We still are not entirely sure about optimal sleep duration for kids. The best amount appears to differ according to the outcomes (in the US, it appears to be 7.5 h for academic performance, and almost 9 h for mental health in primary school-aged kids, for example). It's probably similar for adults.

[Report]

Comments

  • bgrdfino @bgrdfino

    In the future it is likely that a test will be developed that allows police to check fatigue levels like an alcohol breathalyser detects inebriation.
    Is this prediction based on any research, or is it just wishful thinking on the part of report's authors?

    Make sure you've had at least seven hours sleep the night before a long drive
    Bugger. I never get that much sleep - usually 5 to 6 hours at most, at least for the last few decades.

    1
    • skrybe @skrybe

      Not sure if you could create a breathalyzer style test, but it shouldn't be too hard to do a US style sobriety test. Walk this line, touch your nose, say the alphabet backwards etc. Of course, the problem is it's not quantitative. There is no 0.05 sleep level being measured, rather it's just "they seemed tired". So that'd be a ton of fun in a court.

      Everyone is different, which raises a different problem. Some people are fine with 4 hours sleep. Especially if you're trained for it (military for example). Other factors (like age) also affect this too. So it's kinda dodgy advice to say "get 7 hours sleep before a long drive".

      On a different note, there have been fatigue related advertising campaigns for decades. "Stop, revive, survive", "Driver reviver", roadside trivia and the worst one (IMO) reducing speed limits in "fatigue zones". I say worst idea since it logically makes the situation worse. You're on a long drive, you get fatigued because of a long drive. We'll make it better by making the drive take longer! WTF? Who thought that was a good idea 0_o

      0
      • zak @zak

        You're on a long drive, you get fatigued because of a long drive. We'll make it better by making the drive take longer! People use the same logic as an excuse to speed.

        The faster I drive, the less time I'll be on the road and less like to be in (or cause) an accident. Wheeee!

        0
        • skrybe @skrybe

          Actually that logic is valid. It's the reason why *safe* stretches of road have had their speed limits increased to 110. Lots of long highways in QLD have had this happen I assume other states do the same.

          Also bear in mind that these "fatigue zones" with lower speeds actually affect *every* driver not just fatigued ones. So lowering the speed limit affects the guy on a one hour drive as well as the guy on a 10 hour drive. How does that make sense?

          0
  • soldant @soldant

    We have to consider the 24-hour day. If people are sleeping less, what are they doing with the time freed up?
    Working. I regularly do double night shifts of 12 hours duration - often with an hour's shift extension - and very little sleep beforehand. If I'm lucky I'll get 4 hours sleep prior to shift - if I'm not, I could be awake for the next 20 hours (including shift time). After the shift ends, my options are to either sleep at the station (good luck with that) or drive home (public transport is impractical). Not to mention that I have to drive for at least half of the shift, usually without any breaks at all.

    I actually agree with the sentiments though - microsleeps are insidious.

    0
    • skrybe @skrybe

      Are you a fiery?

      Sounds like the situation a mate is in. Sometimes on night shifts they're lucky and get to snooze, other times they're busy all the time. They also have weird requirements where in an emergency they can work ridiculous amounts of hours without breaks or with such minimal breaks they're actually useless.

      Considering the article is pushing just how dangerous fatigue is it makes it crazy that we're expecting our emergency services people to go waaaay beyond that and treat it as normal :(

      0
      • soldant @soldant

        Close, I'm a paramedic. My typical night is 1900 to 0700, but my last night shift lasted from 1830 to 0815 the next morning - worked straight without seeing the station or taking a break. Takes me 30 mins to get from the station back home (so an hour's travel time), and trying to force yourself to sleep during the day isn't an easy task.

        Technically, you can claim that you're too fatigued to work and can access sick leave to go home early, and technically you can log a 'fatigue' score at the start of the shift to encourage managers to 'manage your fatigue'. In practice, if you go home due to fatigue you get a big "WTF?" from management, and they never make any attempt to look after officers with a high fatigue score (unless it's the mandatory "Send officer home immediately on sick leave" score, at which point you get another "WTF?" from management).

        0
        • skrybe @skrybe

          Sadly that sounds exactly like the problem the fire service faces. All these wonderful policies that supposedly help workers but in reality just get you on the management's shit list if you try to use them.

          They really need to increase staffing numbers for all our emergency services.

          0
  • horsesauce @horsesauce

    I also agree with the sentiment, and not just getting X hours of 'sleep' but quality, uninterrupted, sleep. In reality though it would currently be impractical for a lot of people. I've had weeks where I've had to operate on far too little sleep. And that's not right but it's because I have obligations to meet, so we need to investigate ways for people to meet those obligations without undue risk. Things like work from home (and doing a lot of other stuff from home, grocery shopping, etc.), quality public transport, autonomous vehicles, etc.

    1
  • Almost Guest

    The trouble with driving when sleepy is that you feel alright up to the moment you fall asleep.

    0
    • samfisher5986 @samfisher5986

      Thats completely dependent on the person.

      Outside of a bed I've never accidentally fallen asleep in my entire life even when sleep deprived.

      Some people can fall asleep doing almost anything.

      1
      • this Guest

        So is the effect of alcohol on people, but that didn't stop them from making money.

        0
      • skrybe @skrybe

        I'm with you on that. I've had times when I'm falling asleep tired, having microsleeps and starting awake. But I've always known I'm that tired, I've been pushing myself to stay awake for whatever reason. I've wanted to sleep but not been allowed to. Never with driving involved.

        I find it hard to imagine someone can be so tired they're impaired without realising it. Though, as you say everyone is different so I guess maybe some people have no warning.

        0
  • md @md

    all very subjective.

    In my experience one of the most dangerous times to be driving is between 6 and 8 am - around sunrise. For some reason, even if well rested (from time to time) the drowsiness seems to just kick in for a few minutes at a time. It only takes one microsleep for you to give up your place in the queue to the next person.

    Of course around sunrise or sunset (+/- 45 mins) animal strikes are at an increased risk in rural areas.

    Last edited 09/08/17 10:50 am
    0
  • klaw @klaw

    Most people are very aware that driving when fatigued is dangerous, and will generally work around it by planning their travel or taking a taxi to avoid driving when they're too tired.

    But there's no practical way to police any proposed law about fatigued driving, so it's going to be pointless to make that kind of legislation. Awareness campaigns are likely to be the only useful thing that can be done for this.

    0
  • dazzler @dazzler3622

    Not sure how I feel about this.

    Being caught drink driving is pretty easy to prove and pretty hard to argue against.

    Driving while tired is a lot harder to judge, you may have had lots of time in bed but not a great sleep, does that mean you shouldn't go to work if you have to drive? Would we need sick leave to extend to "too tired to drive to work safely"?

    Plus, banning sleepy people from the roads will be the first thing, next will be old people, then people with screaming kids distracting them, before you know it, noone will be able to drive!

    Last edited 09/08/17 11:32 am
    0
    • skrybe @skrybe

      Well... to be fair old people can be quite dangerous on the road and so are distracted parents. I don't think an outright ban is called for, but ticketing based on poor behaviour is fine in my book. I would hope that a cop is going to book someone who is turning around and yelling at kids while driving. That's inattentive driving, maybe even dangerous driving.

      If they can produce a solid, medically backed test I'd be ok with them booking fatigued drivers. I think though, the penalties shouldn't be the same as drink driving since fatigue is harder to gauge and control.

      0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

atheism psychology religion social-science

People Everywhere Think Atheists Are Bad, Says New Study

Religion has played an important part in countless wars, conflicts, terrorist attacks, murders and genocides, yet people seem to associate it with morality. In fact, these same people -- even other atheists -- seem to think atheists are the immoral ones.
3d au competitions feature t2 t2-3d terminator-2 terminator-2-judgement-day

Win! A Private Screening Of Terminator 2 Judgment Day 3D, For You And 20 Mates

Terminator 2. Judgment Day is one of the greatest sci-fi films of all time. And for one week only, starting August 24, it's back in cinemas, converted into 3D by James Cameron himself. And we're giving you the chance to get your own private screening, with 20 mates, in a cinema in your capital city.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles