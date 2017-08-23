Reminder: You Only Have One More Day To Enrol For Marriage Equality

To participate in the Marriage Law Postal Survey you need to be correctly enrolled by 24 August 2017. This means you have less than 48 hours to ensure your vote counts.
Fortunately, the whole thing can be done online in a few minutes.
If you're not on the electoral role or have recently changed address, you only have until tomorrow to update your details. Failure to do so will result in not being able to vote.
The good news it that there's no need to wait for ages on the phone or post a physical form - the whole process can be completed online and it only takes a few minutes. All you need is a form of identification such as a driver's licence or passport number. (A scanner is not required.)
Here are all the links and info you will need. Stop putting it off. Do it right now.
Please call it what it is, Same Sex Marriage. If you look at the marriage act no mention is made about gays not being allowed to marry, thus they already have equal rights to heterosexuals. Remember, Elton John got married in Australia and he is most definitely gay.
It's about giving homosexual couples the equal right to marry the person they love.
No, they actually don't.
Yes, they actually do. What they are asking for is EXTRA rights. At the end of the day it is same sex marriage, NOT equal rights.
What extra rights?
The Marriage Act 1961 was amended in 2004 so that under subsection 5 (1) of Part 1 - Preliminary marriage is to be interpreted as:In Australian law that means marriage between a woman and a woman, or a man and a man, is not legally recognised.
We accurately and appositely refer to the current scenario as marriage equality because the definition of marriage is not inclusive of same-sex couples: it is unequal. Same-sex marriage is also an accurate descriptor, but does not capture the disparity of the scene as marriage equality does.
Please stop attempting to diminish the current situation or reframe the matter to the detriment of the LGBTIQA+ community. Your actions are clearly invidious, you're not fooling anyone.