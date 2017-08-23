Reminder: You Only Have One More Day To Enrol For Marriage Equality

Deals: 30% Off These Toy Block USB Drives

Image: iStock

To participate in the Marriage Law Postal Survey you need to be correctly enrolled by 24 August 2017. This means you have less than 48 hours to ensure your vote counts.

Fortunately, the whole thing can be done online in a few minutes.

If you're not on the electoral role or have recently changed address, you only have until tomorrow to update your details. Failure to do so will result in not being able to vote.

The good news it that there's no need to wait for ages on the phone or post a physical form - the whole process can be completed online and it only takes a few minutes. All you need is a form of identification such as a driver's licence or passport number. (A scanner is not required.)

Here are all the links and info you will need. Stop putting it off. Do it right now.

  • crazyoldranga @crazyoldranga

    Please call it what it is, Same Sex Marriage. If you look at the marriage act no mention is made about gays not being allowed to marry, thus they already have equal rights to heterosexuals. Remember, Elton John got married in Australia and he is most definitely gay.

    -5
    • mdolley @mdolley

      It's about giving homosexual couples the equal right to marry the person they love.

      1
    • ross_co @ross_co

      thus they already have equal rights to heterosexuals.
      No, they actually don't.

      0
      • crazyoldranga @crazyoldranga

        Yes, they actually do. What they are asking for is EXTRA rights. At the end of the day it is same sex marriage, NOT equal rights.

        -2
    • scrumptatoes @scrumptatoes

      The Marriage Act 1961 was amended in 2004 so that under subsection 5 (1) of Part 1 - Preliminary marriage is to be interpreted as: marriage means the union of a man and a woman to the exclusion of all others, voluntarily entered into for life. In Australian law that means marriage between a woman and a woman, or a man and a man, is not legally recognised.

      We accurately and appositely refer to the current scenario as marriage equality because the definition of marriage is not inclusive of same-sex couples: it is unequal. Same-sex marriage is also an accurate descriptor, but does not capture the disparity of the scene as marriage equality does.

      Please stop attempting to diminish the current situation or reframe the matter to the detriment of the LGBTIQA+ community. Your actions are clearly invidious, you're not fooling anyone.

      2
  • Tegan Jones @teganjones
    MOD

    @crazyoldranga Okay we'll call it what it is. Marriage.

    But yes the government is spending billions on a plebiscite because it's *already legal*. Uh huh. Yep. Okay.

    1
    • jake_d @jake_d

      I think he means gays are allowed to marry as long as they marry someone of the opposite sex..? Actually, I dunno.

      0
      • crazyoldranga @crazyoldranga

        That's right jake_d, but she's too stupid to understand. Or too bigoted.

        -5
        • soletaken @soletaken

          Okay so they are asking for "extra" rights. But those "extra" rights should be given, period. No one, not even God, baby Jesus, mother Mary, any other religious entity or government should be able to dictate to someone who they choose to love and marry. Give them the rights they deserve and stop wasting tax payers dollars on some stupid postal vote because people cannot handle other people being happy.

          1
    • nope @masterc82

      Spending billions you say, meaning at least 2 billion? 122 million is not even close.

      0
  • Almost Guest

    To devout religious people marriage is the "holiest of holy unions" and so to them a marriage between same sex people is anathema. To me the whole issues seems to be around the word "marriage". I believe we could avoid the issue entirely by having some umbrella term (I don't know what - to the law the term would be the same as "marriage" is today.) that encompasses the union between opposite sex couples and same sex couples.

    In the same way that other organisations that break up can't use the term that the original group uses. For example, the "first" Japanese Shotokan karate group Japanese Karate Association (JKA) split to form SKI, SKA, ITKF, WSKF... They are all still Shotokan karate but each with their own name.

    1
    • backfromthedead @backfromthedead

      Thank God that devout religious people are getting smaller and smaller in number every year. Hopefully in 50 so years people will forget all about worshipping make believe entities.

      0
      • soletaken @soletaken

        Agreed.

        I wish people would use their own brains and make a rational decision not based on teachings and law etc created centuries ago.

        But lets not forget that Jesus had two fathers.

        0
  • dcheetham @dcheetham

    Another warning to those who have moved recently (as I have).

    About four weeks ago (soon after the move), I received a letter from the AEC to my *new* address stating that they were aware of the move, and if I was happy with my address being updated, to sign the enclosed form and return. I signed and returned the following day.

    Yesterday, I received another email from the AEC (again to my *new* address), stating that due to the Postal Plebicite, they would not be updating my address based on my previously signed and posted form, and that if I did want my address updated, I'd have to find another way to do it.

    I'll be fixing it up today. But be aware that even if you've done all the right things, this is being run so shoddily that changes of address aren't getting processed.

    0

