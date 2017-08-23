Reminder: You Only Have One More Day To Enrol For Marriage Equality

Image: iStock

To participate in the Marriage Law Postal Survey you need to be correctly enrolled by 24 August 2017. This means you have less than 48 hours to ensure your vote counts.

Fortunately, the whole thing can be done online in a few minutes.

If you're not on the electoral role or have recently changed address, you only have until tomorrow to update your details. Failure to do so will result in not being able to vote.

The good news it that there's no need to wait for ages on the phone or post a physical form - the whole process can be completed online and it only takes a few minutes. All you need is a form of identification such as a driver's licence or passport number. (A scanner is not required.)

Here are all the links and info you will need. Stop putting it off. Do it right now.

