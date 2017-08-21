PSA: Today's Total Solar Eclipse Is NOT Visible From Australia

You've probably seen a bunch of headlines about a total solar eclipse coming on August 21. It is set to be one of the most spectacular celestial displays of the past century. Unfortunately, everyone in the Southern Hemisphere - including Australians - won't be treated to a darkening of the sun. At all.

The clue is in the name: The Great American Eclipse. On Monday, August 21, 2017, all of North America will be treated to a total eclipse of the sun. At approximately 10:16am PDT, the moon will completely cover the sun, giving spectators the same awe-inspiring sight that once caused our ancestors to gibber in caves and quake in religious ecstasy.

Unfortunately, we Antipodeans will be getting a boring old regular sun. The eclipse will only be visible from North America and parts of South America, Africa and Europe. Tch.

If you do want to experience the eclipse live, you'll need to watch it online. You can find a list of reliable total lunar eclipse streams here. Or you can watch NASA's official Total Solar Eclipse coverage at the below video embed from August 21:

In related news, there's a total lunar eclipse on 31 January, 2018 that will be visible from Australia. Mark your calendars!

