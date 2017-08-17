Pauline Hanson Is Wearing A Burqa In The Senate [Update: It's Off]

The New Razer Blade Stealth Laptop: Australian Review

Image: Twitter (ABC PoliPics)

Right now, the Senate is busy trying to work out whether Pauline Hanson is allowed to wear a burqa in the Federal Senate.

Here's a full shot from Fairfax and the ABC:

In a post on Facebook and through a media release, Senator Hanson argued that "she made the decision to attend question time" in full face covering to "raise the issue of full face covering presenting a security threat not only to Parliament House, but also to the greater Australian public".

Welcome to Canberra today.

Update: Senator Hanson has since removed the burqa.

The federal Attorney General, George Brandis, responded afterwards by carpeting Senator Hanson for mocking the Australian Islamic community, resulting in a standing ovation from the Greens and Labor - but not Brandis's Liberal colleagues, curiously.

Comments

  • skrybe @skrybe

    I don't like Hansen in general and a lot (most of) her policies are bad, but this is one point I sorta agree with. I know Turnbull got raked across the coals for his comments about burqas a year or so ago but it's worth considering when it comes to certain locations. We're already forced to take off motorcycle helmets when entering a bank (for example) is this any different?

    Yes, I know even thinking such a thing is going to be jumped on by the PC crowd but gotta say it.

    4
    • ross_co @ross_co

      I think having an open discussion is always healthy, pulling a stunt like this is an embarrassment.

      2
    • jeffoh @jeffoh

      Security isn't the reason. To my knowledge no one has ever robbed a bank and used a burqa to hide their faces.
      Come up with a better excuse to ban them.

      0
      • skrybe @skrybe

        I don't necessarily think they should be banned, but I do think that they should be subject to the same laws as other face coverings. Like the motorcycle helmet-bank scenario and on drivers license photos and similar. If it's valid reason to remove a helmet it's a valid reason to remove any other headwear, burqa/niqab/etc included.

        I do think we're going a bit overboard with security but it does make a good way to hide your face for "nefarious reasons". Doesn't have to be terrorism it could just be fraud - go to the bank and withdraw money from someone else's account for example.

        1
        • death_au @death_au

          I agree. "Ban the burqa" should not be a topic for debate. However, burqa's should be classed as face coverings same as motorcycle helmets, and all subject to the same laws.

          3
      • ij @ijameson

        A scientific secular society should not have to put up with irrational superstitious beliefs, and their dress code. It's long past the time that we should be pandering to religious beliefs.

        I'm happy to see all religious garb banned in public, including nuns habits and priestly robes.
        If they want to wear these things in church, or in the privacy of their homes, then they may do so.

        0
        • klaw @klaw

          Since when does a secular society tell people what they can and can't wear? People should be able to wear whatever they like, including clothes that signify their religious beliefs.

          I'm in favour of requiring head coverings to be removing in areas where safety and security requires it (airports, banks etc) but banning certain clothing in public is dangerously close to fascism.

          0
    • djbear @djbear

      Hanson is not asking for them to be removed in situations such as the one you suggested. She wants its banned full stop due to here idiotic xenophobic beliefs. Before it was asians, Now its muslims. Anything to get a vote.

      0
    • lee978 @978lee

      As Eddard Stark said "everything that is said before BUT is bullshit"

      0
      • skrybe @skrybe

        You're saying I do like Hansen and support the majority of her policies? Well you'd be wrong. There's no way in hell I'd vote for her (or One Nation). That doesn't mean that 100% of what she says is wrong though.

        I can't think of any politician where I'd agree with 100% of what they said. It just doesn't happen and nor should it.

        1
  • ross_co @ross_co

    That was to do with the airlines rule on visible jewellery, not security. She had the option to wear it under her top but didn't want to. Took the airline to court and lost there as well.

    1
  • soluble @soluble

    I manage a retail store and 3 times in 6 months a woman in a burqa and a pram stole quite a lot.. But I guess then you have to ban prams too :-/

    1
    • skrybe @skrybe

      Examine them sure. I've heard of lots of stories about people stealing stuff and hiding it in prams. One thing about that though, look at the combination. If you have a person with a pram steal something you may get their face on security footage so you can do something. If the face is hidden you're stuffed. How do you get a conviction when it could be (almost) anyone?

      0
      • soluble @soluble

        As per my comment above, it wasn't known to us at the time, but the person behind the 'mask' was a career thief in our business. Her answer was once you get recognised, make yourself recognisable.

        0
  • grumpyrang @grumpyrang

    I think anywhere that ID is required to be checked eg. Road Transit/Banks/Government buildings a burqa should be removed. How can you verify a persons ID without actually seeing the face? Apart from them they are free to do what they like as far as im concerned.

    3
    • horsesauce @horsesauce

      Maybe it's our ID system that needs to be overhauled though. You could still use biometrics like fingerprints & iris scanning for example

      0
  • kikadik @kikadik

    Any chance we can get her to wear it permanently?

    2
  • stelae @stelae

    So, in order to get eyeballs on her bill to ban the burqa, she ... goes out and buys a burqa and publicly wears it? In what universe does that work?

    It didn't stop her from doing her job, or expressing her (ghastly) views. All it did was made her look like a senator in a burqa. Oooh, scary! lady in religious clothing doing exactly what she would have done anyhow. Rather an own-goal, if you ask me.

    0
    • skrybe @skrybe

      I dunno. It's emphasizing a point. Though I lolled at kikadik's comment about getting her to wear it permanently I think parliament would be freaked out if random members turned up in a burqa. Imagine being a pollie and having a big night, don't feel like sitting in the senate - get your assistant to throw on a burqa and go in your place while you sleep it off.

      Actually, scratch that, I could see a lot of senators thinking that was a great idea.

      2
      • grumpyrang @grumpyrang

        She could have made a better point if she did just that and put her secretary in her place. That would have been more of a shock.

        2
        • Ogre Guest

          I suspect the secretary would have had to remove their face covering for a security check before entering the room. The jig would be up pretty quick.

          Though this does make me wonder about parliament's security practices. What happens if an identical twin gets elected? Could they send their twin in their place if they didn't feel like going?

          What if they both get elected? Could they switch portfolios on different days? What if they are members of opposing parties? Or they are elected to different houses?

          0
      • stelae @stelae

        I mean, if she'd pulled out a fake Kalashnikov, or if she'd actually sent someone in her place to emphasise the problems of establishing identity in security situations, then maybe she'd have made a point. But this?

        All she's achieved is made a lot of people feel awkward about the fact that they have to agree with George Brandis. Totes awk-balls.

        1
        • grumpyrang @grumpyrang

          @stelae
          It would have been interesting, Senator Hanson would have been spear tackled if she brandished a weapon.

          1
        • skrybe @skrybe

          Extra bonus points if her assistant does it and is a dude.

          I wouldn't take the AK step since that's maybe a step too far. But yeah having someone else rock up would have been perfect.

          0

