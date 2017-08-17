Pauline Hanson Is Wearing A Burqa In The Senate [Update: It's Off]

Image: Twitter (ABC PoliPics)
Right now, the Senate is busy trying to work out whether Pauline Hanson is allowed to wear a burqa in the Federal Senate.
Here's a full shot from Fairfax and the ABC:
A person wearing a burqa in the seat of Senator Pauline Hanson, during Question Time pic.twitter.com/k2eNrMKcb0
— Alex Ellinghausen (@ellinghausen) August 17, 2017
Senator Pauline Hanson wearing a burqa in the Senate #auspol 📷 by @CooperJed pic.twitter.com/wl7Oa4aQzT
— ABC PoliPics (@ABCPoliPics) August 17, 2017
In a post on Facebook and through a media release, Senator Hanson argued that "she made the decision to attend question time" in full face covering to "raise the issue of full face covering presenting a security threat not only to Parliament House, but also to the greater Australian public".
The statement from Senator Hanson's facebook page pic.twitter.com/uI3I8Mgduw
— Charles Croucher (@ccroucher9) August 17, 2017
Welcome to Canberra today.
Update: Senator Hanson has since removed the burqa.
Hanson took off the burqa to ask her question about the burqa. #senateqt
— Josh Taylor (@joshgnosis) August 17, 2017
The federal Attorney General, George Brandis, responded afterwards by carpeting Senator Hanson for mocking the Australian Islamic community, resulting in a standing ovation from the Greens and Labor - but not Brandis's Liberal colleagues, curiously.
this killer response from Brandis, to Hanson's awful burqa stunt, is fantastic. Watch the whole thing https://t.co/jw0chMmciv pic.twitter.com/44Yjaut0Dk
— Josh Butler (@JoshButler) August 17, 2017
I don't like Hansen in general and a lot (most of) her policies are bad, but this is one point I sorta agree with. I know Turnbull got raked across the coals for his comments about burqas a year or so ago but it's worth considering when it comes to certain locations. We're already forced to take off motorcycle helmets when entering a bank (for example) is this any different?
Yes, I know even thinking such a thing is going to be jumped on by the PC crowd but gotta say it.
I think having an open discussion is always healthy, pulling a stunt like this is an embarrassment.
Security isn't the reason. To my knowledge no one has ever robbed a bank and used a burqa to hide their faces.
Come up with a better excuse to ban them.
Not a bank but...
http://www.smh.com.au/nsw/burqa-bandit-in-armed-cash-grab-20100505-ub1r.html
I don't necessarily think they should be banned, but I do think that they should be subject to the same laws as other face coverings. Like the motorcycle helmet-bank scenario and on drivers license photos and similar. If it's valid reason to remove a helmet it's a valid reason to remove any other headwear, burqa/niqab/etc included.
I do think we're going a bit overboard with security but it does make a good way to hide your face for "nefarious reasons". Doesn't have to be terrorism it could just be fraud - go to the bank and withdraw money from someone else's account for example.
I agree. "Ban the burqa" should not be a topic for debate. However, burqa's should be classed as face coverings same as motorcycle helmets, and all subject to the same laws.
A scientific secular society should not have to put up with irrational superstitious beliefs, and their dress code. It's long past the time that we should be pandering to religious beliefs.
I'm happy to see all religious garb banned in public, including nuns habits and priestly robes.
If they want to wear these things in church, or in the privacy of their homes, then they may do so.
Since when does a secular society tell people what they can and can't wear? People should be able to wear whatever they like, including clothes that signify their religious beliefs.
I'm in favour of requiring head coverings to be removing in areas where safety and security requires it (airports, banks etc) but banning certain clothing in public is dangerously close to fascism.
Hanson is not asking for them to be removed in situations such as the one you suggested. She wants its banned full stop due to here idiotic xenophobic beliefs. Before it was asians, Now its muslims. Anything to get a vote.
As Eddard Stark said "everything that is said before BUT is bullshit"
You're saying I do like Hansen and support the majority of her policies? Well you'd be wrong. There's no way in hell I'd vote for her (or One Nation). That doesn't mean that 100% of what she says is wrong though.
I can't think of any politician where I'd agree with 100% of what they said. It just doesn't happen and nor should it.