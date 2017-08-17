Pauline Hanson Is Wearing A Burqa In The Senate [Update: It's Off]

Image: Twitter (ABC PoliPics)

Right now, the Senate is busy trying to work out whether Pauline Hanson is allowed to wear a burqa in the Federal Senate.

Here's a full shot from Fairfax and the ABC:

A person wearing a burqa in the seat of Senator Pauline Hanson, during Question Time pic.twitter.com/k2eNrMKcb0 — Alex Ellinghausen (@ellinghausen) August 17, 2017

Senator Pauline Hanson wearing a burqa in the Senate #auspol 📷 by @CooperJed pic.twitter.com/wl7Oa4aQzT — ABC PoliPics (@ABCPoliPics) August 17, 2017

In a post on Facebook and through a media release, Senator Hanson argued that "she made the decision to attend question time" in full face covering to "raise the issue of full face covering presenting a security threat not only to Parliament House, but also to the greater Australian public".

The statement from Senator Hanson's facebook page pic.twitter.com/uI3I8Mgduw — Charles Croucher (@ccroucher9) August 17, 2017

Welcome to Canberra today.

Update: Senator Hanson has since removed the burqa.

Hanson took off the burqa to ask her question about the burqa. #senateqt — Josh Taylor (@joshgnosis) August 17, 2017

The federal Attorney General, George Brandis, responded afterwards by carpeting Senator Hanson for mocking the Australian Islamic community, resulting in a standing ovation from the Greens and Labor - but not Brandis's Liberal colleagues, curiously.

this killer response from Brandis, to Hanson's awful burqa stunt, is fantastic. Watch the whole thing https://t.co/jw0chMmciv pic.twitter.com/44Yjaut0Dk — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) August 17, 2017