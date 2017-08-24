OnePlus Phones Go On Sale In Australia Next Week

Specs Showdown: Samsung Note 8 Vs iPhone 7 Plus

Image: OnePlus

Early this month, we told you the aggressively-priced, high-end phone brand OnePlus was coming to Australia. Well, now we can tell you when you'll be able to buy one and how much it'll cost.

Two variants of the OnePlus 5 will go on sale in Australia through the company's soft launch program on August 29 at 10AM AEST. Both ship with a free Sandstone Protective Case, but ship into Australia with a UK-style (Type-G) USB charger — so you'll need to find a spare around the house.

If you're keen to try out the company's phones, you'll either be able to choose from the OnePlus 5 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage in Slate Gray or Soft Gold for $599, or the OnePlus 5 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage in Midnight Black or Slate Gray for $699.

Like the new $1499 Samsung Galaxy Note8, the OnePlus 5 has dual rear cameras and a portrait mode that blurs backgrounds around its photo subjects, and is built around a 5.5-inch display: it's very similar to an iPhone 7 Plus in a more svelte, Android-toting body.

OnePlus also makes the note that these prices aren't indicative of any future prices for any future store plans it has for Australia, and that stocks are limited — so you'll have to buy one while supplies last to help OnePlus test its product and supply chain.

If you want to sign up to attend OnePlus's pop-up enthusiast meet-up events in either Sydney or Melbourne, too, you can do so here. [OnePlus]

  • Be My Guest

    Like the new $1499 Samsung Galaxy Note8, the OnePlus 5 has dual rear cameras and a portrait mode that blurs backgrounds around its photo subjects, and is built around a 5.5-inch display:

    The Galaxy Note8 has a 5.5-inch display??? Wtf?

    0

