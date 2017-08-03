OnePlus Is Coming To Australia

Amazon Is Opening A Huge Warehouse In Melbourne

Image: OnePlus

OnePlus, the phone brand that takes on the very best of Apple and Samsung at aggressively low prices, is launching its phones into Australia later this month.

In a statement to Gizmodo, OnePlus confirmed its imminent local launch: "Since the beginning of our company, we have seen a lot of interest in OnePlus in Australia. It has been a long-time goal of ours to bring OnePlus to our Australian fans. Therefore, we are excited to announce that we will be bringing the OnePlus 5 to Australia through a soft launch program later this month."

As a brand, OnePlus focuses on flagship-esque features — dual cameras, fingerprint readers, high-end hardware and slick industrial design — while still pushing low prices for its outright hardware. The 5.5-inch OnePlus 5's US$479 RRP is considerably lower than the US$769 of the iPhone 7 Plus and the $US719 of the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Talking to its traditionally enthusiastic fans on its forum, OnePlus founder Carl Pei said that it wanted users to help it refine its supply and shipping processes: "We’re finally taking steps to enter Australia, and we'd like to enlist your help. Later this month, we’re bringing the OnePlus 5 to Australia through a soft launch program. The goal will be to test our product and supply chain, and we’ll be opening up a limited trial run for sales."

Pei was also circumspect on the company's slow launch into the country, saying that it's meant third-party importers and grey marketeers have given customers a mediocre experience in the past: "I know that many of you have purchased our products via friends or family traveling abroad, or through parallel imports. This can’t compare to the user experience when dealing directly with OnePlus. Sorry that you had to endure this, and that it took us so long."

OnePlus will also be holding fan events in Melbourne and Sydney to ask those users and other enthusiasts for feedback after its soft launch later this month. [OnePlus]

Comments

  • Cameron @moonhead

    Does that mean they'll finally support all the Aussie 4G bands?

    0
    • bulletmark @bulletmark

      You are out of date. The OP5 does support all Oz bands, including band 28.

      0
  • dunkyboy @dunkyboy

    OnePlus has changed so much. I still have the OnePlus One, and I love it. But it cost abour $250. Now in the $600 range, they are really no longer a budget option. Sure they are not $100 like a Galaxy or iPhone, but budget they are no not.

    0
    • xvi @xvi

      While I agree about the price going up, this is exaggerated a lot due to the change in exchange rates. If you bought your Oneplus in 2014, exhcange rates were a lot better back then.

      That said the Op 5 was a bit underwhelming. I welcome not having to buy on the grey import market, but considering the price increase, the OP5 is just not enough of an upgrade over the OP3 to be impressive to me. Maybe next year.

      0

