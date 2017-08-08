Wire from a dental brace has been found in woman's bowel after 10 years. Ten. Years.
A case report from doctors in Western Australia showed the brace was only discovered when the woman started getting bad stomach pains.
A scan showed that the wire had pierced several parts of the small bowel, causing the intestine to twist around on itself — a condition known as a volvulus.
The 30 year old said that she had not worn a dental brace for a decade, and didn't remember having swallowed the wire or having lost it.
The wire was surgically removed, and the woman made a full recovery with no further complications.
Except maybe, the memory of this having happened.
You're all welcome.
I'm sorry.
[BMJ]
oh no