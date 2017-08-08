Google Reportedly Fires Author Of Anti-Diversity Manifesto

oh no

Image: iStcok

Wire from a dental brace has been found in woman's bowel after 10 years. Ten. Years.

A case report from doctors in Western Australia showed the brace was only discovered when the woman started getting bad stomach pains.

A scan showed that the wire had pierced several parts of the small bowel, causing the intestine to twist around on itself — a condition known as a volvulus.

The 30 year old said that she had not worn a dental brace for a decade, and didn't remember having swallowed the wire or having lost it.

The wire was surgically removed, and the woman made a full recovery with no further complications.

Except maybe, the memory of this having happened.

You're all welcome.

I'm sorry.

