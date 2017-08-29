North Korea Fired A Ballistic Missile Over Japan

Image: Getty

A missile launched from near the North Korean capital of Pyongyang landed in the sea 1,180 km off the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido this morning.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has confirmed there was no attempt made to shoot the missile down, and Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is calling the event an "unprecedented threat", pointing out the obvious violation of United Nations resolutions.

As reported by ABC, the missile flew approximately 2,700 kilometres, over Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido.

Japanese air raid sirens were triggered during the event, with residents taking shelter in bunkers.

The missile eventually broke into three pieces and fell into the sea.

This story is developing.