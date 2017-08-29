North Korea Fired A Ballistic Missile Over Japan

The Sea Shepherd Won't Be Fighting Japan's Whalers This Year

Image: Getty

A missile launched from near the North Korean capital of Pyongyang landed in the sea 1,180 km off the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido this morning.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has confirmed there was no attempt made to shoot the missile down, and Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is calling the event an "unprecedented threat", pointing out the obvious violation of United Nations resolutions.

As reported by ABC, the missile flew approximately 2,700 kilometres, over Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido.

Japanese air raid sirens were triggered during the event, with residents taking shelter in bunkers.

The missile eventually broke into three pieces and fell into the sea.

This story is developing.

Comments

  • Falkore Guest

    Maybe this will teach the Japanese not to go whaling. sushi barstards!

    -2
    • ssri37 @ssri37

      Yeah because the two things are so interrelated

      1
  • kikadik @kikadik

    Well done to Abe, there's no point in retaliation when the threat is largely chest thumping by an immature child that thinks he a tough guy.

    2

