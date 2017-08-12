NASA's Real-Life Concept Mars Rover Is Straight Out Of Halo

The ABS Is Delivering The Marriage Equality Vote, And You Should Be Concerned

Image: NASA/Kim Shiflett

While we wait for a manned mission to Mars, we may as well figure out how astronauts will get around on the barren red planet. Maybe it'll be jetpacks. Or scooters. Or buggies. Or... we could skip all that and just go with a big, honking interplanetary rover that wouldn't look out of place in a sci-fi video game or the Bat cave.

It's not the sort of rover we're used to seeing from NASA. For one, they're usually smaller and not designed for crews.

The concept rover here, which calls the Kennedy Space Center home, is 8.53m long, 4.27m wide and 3.35m tall... just a tad larger than Curiosity 3m x 2.8m x 2.2m. You can also put people inside of it for Martian joyrides exploration.

According to NASA's Bob Granath, the vehicle comes with an electric motor, served by a 700V battery and solar panels.

Image: NASA/Kim Shiflett
Image: NASA/Kim Shiflett

It's also a two-in-one machine, with the ability to separate, allowing the front section to scout around, while the rear is essentially a mobile laboratory.

Being a concept, it is unlikely the vehicle (or one like it) will ever race around Mars, however, Granath says that "one or more of its elements could make its way into a rover astronauts will drive on the Red Planet".

[NASA via Space]

WATCH MORE: Science & Health News

    I think you mean straight out of Mass Effect.

    I thought the second picture was it rolling coal.
    The Americans sending a massive pick up truck to blow smoke on mars, awesome!

