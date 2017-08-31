LG's New V30 Looks Like One Hell Of A Phone

Good News! Scientists Worked Out These Bacteria Are Really, Really Good At Eating Greenhouse Gases

Images: LG

Hot on the heels of the Galaxy Note8, LG's own new V30 looks to be the strongest competition that Samsung has ever had. A massive 6-inch display, dual rear cameras — including the brightest camera ever on a phone — and some serious hi-res audio chops should make for one hell of a high-end Android phone.

The V30 is the best — and best-looking — phone that LG has made yet. That much is obvious. Think of it as the successor to both last year's V20 and the G6 combined, with a 18:9 ratio OLED display that stretches almost the entire length of the phone. With a centre-mounted fingerprint reader on the rear, the front is just screen with two small top and bottom bezels. At 7.3mm thick and weighing 158g, LG says the V30 is the lightest 6-inch-plus phone out there.

Where Samsung and Apple have gone for a mix of standard wide-angle and telephoto sensor and lens combos for the dual-camera setups on their phones, the V30 has a super wide-angle (120 degrees) 13-megapixel f1.9 lens and a standard (71 degrees) 16-megapixel f1.6 lens, the latter of which is the fastest and brightest of any camera phone we've seen yet and has OIS. What LG's camera app looks like remains to be seen, but the hardware sounds solid. That camera also captures high dynamic range and log gamma curve video, which should preserve more detail than regular recording.

In raw hardware, the V30 continues to impress — that OLED screen is a 2880x1440pixel one, its processor is the current top-spec Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, and like other premium LG phones the V30 has a hifi-grade quad DAC setup and comes with bundled earphones in the box from B&O Play. It also supports the MQA streaming hi-res audio format, the first phone of its kind to do so. And, being an Android 7.1.2 device, it supports the Google Assistant out of the box.

Every other feature that other high-end competitors have, the V30 seems to have as well; you get IP68 water resistance, Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back, wireless charging and Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0. The phone goes on sale internationally on September 21 in a 64GB storage capacity, as well as a 128GB variant called the V30+. No word on when it's coming to Australia and how much it'll cost, but we'll let you know as soon as we find out. [LG]

Comments

  • lee978 @978lee

    I recently bought an LG G6 and it's a great phone.

    0
  • backfromthedead @backfromthedead

    Now, i was disappointed with the galaxy note 8. The phone was too narrow and tall for my liking. Always been a note fan but going elsewhere and this just made my ears prick up. Depending on the price this is a close second for my next phone.

    0
    • Campbell Simpson @campbellsimpson
      AUTHOR

      This has the same narrow and tall aspect ratio (18:9 versus 18.5:9) as the Note8 though.

      0
      • phil @phil

        Can we stop pandering to the marketing men and go with "2:1" yet?

        0
        • ManualFunky @rickmyrundies

          No, common sense will not prevail, unfortunately.

          Big numbers mean “better”

          0
      • backfromthedead @backfromthedead

        Oh, okay thanks. It's off my list now. Are you covering the xiaomi mi mix2 release on the 11th September ?

        0
  • phil @phil

    Their V series hasn't really gained the credit it deserves. It always felt like LG's B-plan, a kind of "throw it out there and see what happens".
    This V30 though, if it lives up to the hype, sounds like something that may be able to get a look-in from the folk who usually just buy whatever Sammy tells them is good this year.

    0
  • dazzler @dazzler3622

    Wow finally a phone that can compete with Samsung on looks!

    In my opinion no phone has been close since the S6 Edge!

    0
  • g8r Guest

    So does it have an IR blaster and dual sim like the v20 did?

    0

