Kia's Racy Stinger GT Is Actually Affordable

Kia Stinger at Nurburgring.

Every man and his dog is making a performance-oriented sports car in 2017. But alongside parent company Hyundai's i30 N, Kia has an attractive entrant in the upcoming Stinger GT — and it won't cost you the earth. You'll pay a surprisingly reasonable price for the Stinger, including the top-spec, top-speed GT.

You'll pay just $48,990 for Kia's Stinger S base model, rising to $55,990 for the mid-spec Si and $59,990 for the top of the line GT. The German-designed and Nurburgring-tested Stinger is a rear-wheel drive four-door — the concept was two, but whatever — with a pretty impressive sounding engine under the bonnet.

All three of the models priced above will have a 3.3-litre bi-turbo V6 under the hood, — pumping out 272kW and 510Nm, with the car hitting 100km/h from a standing start in just 4.9-seconds and pushing on through to a low-13-second quarter mile.

Kia says the car brings "the refinement and the power usually available only to owners with substantially deeper pockets". Sounds like it's pretty confident the Stinger will deserve your dollars. A "substantial" amount already have, apparently, with almost all the orders for the 3.3-litre.

Pricing for the 182kW 2.0-litre turbo four is still on the way. [Kia]

Comments

  • ok...... @skinja

    Kia and Hyundai excite me these days. have done for a few years now since they got their shit together. would have no worries in purchasing either brand. but prefer the styling of Kia and 7 year warranty.

    1
  • Yeah... Nah Guest

    I'd still prefer a slower NA V8. They sound way better. For similar price tag the Mustang is a better choice for me.

    1
    • Campbell Simpson @campbellsimpson
      AUTHOR

      It's hard to beat the rumble of a NA V8, but I'm a sucker for that turbo whistle... that's the one thing I love about the sound of my GTI -- which sounds like a truck otherwise.

      0
  • Alem Guest

    Hi, are these prices confirmed because I have been searching and haven't come across anything online. Also when does the kia arrive here in oz ? end of this month?

    0
    • Campbell Simpson @campbellsimpson
      AUTHOR

      Hey mate, yep -- these are the confirmed prices which just came out today. Deliveries start in October!

      0

