Kia's Racy Stinger GT Is Actually Affordable

Kia Stinger at Nurburgring.

Every man and his dog is making a performance-oriented sports car in 2017. But alongside parent company Hyundai's i30 N, Kia has an attractive entrant in the upcoming Stinger GT — and it won't cost you the earth. You'll pay a surprisingly reasonable price for the Stinger, including the top-spec, top-speed GT.

You'll pay just $48,990 for Kia's Stinger S base model, rising to $55,990 for the mid-spec Si and $59,990 for the top of the line GT. The German-designed and Nurburgring-tested Stinger is a rear-wheel drive four-door — the concept was two, but whatever — with a pretty impressive sounding engine under the bonnet.

All three of the models priced above will have a 3.3-litre bi-turbo V6 under the hood, — pumping out 272kW and 510Nm, with the car hitting 100km/h from a standing start in just 4.9-seconds and pushing on through to a low-13-second quarter mile.

Kia says the car brings "the refinement and the power usually available only to owners with substantially deeper pockets". Sounds like it's pretty confident the Stinger will deserve your dollars. A "substantial" amount already have, apparently, with almost all the orders for the 3.3-litre.

Pricing for the 182kW 2.0-litre turbo four is still on the way. [Kia]