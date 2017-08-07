Here's The Terrible Road Trip Playlist You Made Us

Five VPNs You Can Use To Access US Netflix In Australia

Image: Gizmodo

This weekend, we raced a car against a plane from Sydney to Canberra. The car won, not because of the music we were listening to, but despite it.

There's a lot to like in here. There's Darryl Braithwaite. There's some Dre. There's some bloody John Williamson. But a dozen different covers of Mustang Sally and the complete unabridged works of Lee Kernaghan? Come on, guys.

You can still add to the playlist if you want to, but we reserve the right to skip our way through it merrily. [Spotify]

  • ok...... @skinja

    HA HA, you guys must have been aiming at power poles from 77 through 87

  • exnihil0 @exnihil0

    An enormous chunk of that playlist is literally copied out of the Baby Driver soundtrack. In play order!

