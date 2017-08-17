Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 Is Basically The Fast And The Furious

Video: I really liked Guardians of the Galaxy 2. I thought it was great. Enjoyable, funny, and action-packed with a great ensemble of characters that are pretty much a "family" now - in the Fast and the Furious sense of the word. .
So this Honest Trailer was always going to be hard to take.
Spot on again! I only stayed for Groot and thought the rest of it was barely OK. I loved Chris Pratt in P&R, but everything he has done since has been a bit flat for me. He needs to play the clumsy idiot again, forget this buff hero bullshit.