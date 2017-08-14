Google Home: Australian Review

Why Everyone Is Hating On IBM Watson, Including The People Who Helped Make It

What Is It?

The $199 Google Home is the long-awaited smart home speaker from the world's best-known search-and-everything-else-on-the-internet brand. If you want to boil it down, it's essentially the Google Assistant tech straight out of the Google Pixel and other top-of-the-line Android phones, plus a sprinkling of Chromecast Audio.

As what is basically an oversized, room-scale, always-listening microphone and speaker, the Google Home can pick up your voice from the other side of a medium-sized living space whenever you say the words "OK Google" or "Hey Google"; and, without any visible buttons on its body, you'll be talking to it almost exclusively. After triggering it with that catchphrase, you're then able to ask it a question or issue a command in natural language and, with the power of the internet, Google Home will respond.

There is a touch-sensitive panel on the top of the Google Home which you can tap to activate the mics — if you're sick of saying "OK Google" over and over. You can also run your finger around in a clockwise or counterclockwise motion to change the speaker's volume. Beyond that, there's only a power jack for the Home's DC electricity input; you can use the Google Chromecast Ethernet adapter if you really want hard-wired internet on the speaker.

Google Home packs in a set of surprisingly gutsy full-range speakers in its base, arranged in a pattern to fire outwards over 360 degrees for omnidirectional audio. That means you're able to put it on a coffee table in the middle of your room as easily as on a bookcase or side table, but you've still got that power jack to deal with — it's not a battery powered unit.

What's It Good At?

Throw it a request like "OK Google, play me any music" will work, but then you can also follow up with "Hey Google, what is this?" and have it understand you. This is the huge power of Google Assistant — it's not just a voice assistant, but a contextual voice assistant. That means you can have more of a proper conversation with it, without having to repeat your initial request over and over — "what is this" instead of "what is this music", for example. Contextual responses are what make smart devices smart.

And it's so good at picking up your voice, even if you're talking at a normal volume in a medium-sized room. If you raise your voice even slightly to talk to it, it's almost a certainty that it'll be able to hear you and hear you clearly enough to interact. Having the combination of voice controls and touch panel controls is great, actually. Without that touch panel, Google Home would be much harder to interact with; if you've got it anywhere in the middle of your room, it's still the easiest thing to do to tap the top to stop or play music, ask a question or swipe to change the volume.

As a single, smart speaker living in your apartment or small home, a Google Home will give you surprisingly good music or podcast listening given its relatively small size. It won't have the outright audio power of a Sonos PLAY:1, but the smarts it adds are probably enough to make up for that audio deficit. You can hook up multiple Homes, just like Sonos, but it's not a music-only, music-focused speaker — it has other talents, so you can forgive its slight audio quality deficit.

Because Google Home is essentially just like a Chromecast Audio, you can cast audio from so many apps on your phone straight to it. Want to play a podcast from Pocket Casts? Done. Want to flick audio from Google Play Music to your Home? Done. A future update will also enable Bluetooth direct connections from phone to Home, for all those apps that don't support casting. As a speaker connected to your phone goes, Google Home is world class; better still, it doesn't all live in a single app like Sonos's music services do. This way is much more convenient, plus you have the ability to just talk to the Home itself when you don't have your phone nearby.

What's It Not Good At?

There are plenty of questions that Google Home can't answer for you. I'm not talking about deep, existential am I just a grain in the sands of time stuff, but questions about live footy or cricket scores. Live data works to some extent on desktop Google, but the Home doesn't seem to have the same granular access. These will likely be added in time as Google's local engineers work to add in partner data and enable it for the Aussie voice, but for the time being, it's better to assume that the only up-to-date info Google Home can give you is on travel times and the weather.

At the same time, just like Google's chief rival Siri, you can pretty easily stump Home with a poorly worded question; its natural language processing isn't exactly perfect. You'll often get "I don't know how to help you with that just yet. But I'm learning every day" whenever you deliver it a corker, and as lovely as Ms Google is, it can get a little frustrating when you've tried to ask the same question three different ways before giving up. I quickly learned to try once and then just go and find my phone or sit down at the PC where a keyboard and desktop Google was always close to hand.

There's definitely a learning curve with Google Home, and the voice-only responses limit the feedback that your Google Home can give you. That often leaves you just a bit confused as to what you've said wrong, which is probably my chief complaint with Google Home. There are more than a few times where I've just wanted to shout "WHY CAN'T YOU UNDERSTAND ME, GOOGLE LADY" at the Home speaker. If you don't mind a bit of trial and error you can learn the best way to ask common questions, but it takes patience and practice. To its credit, simple commands — "volume up", "stop", "turn it up", "next track" — are all straightforward and trouble-free. One other caveat: whenever Google Home is belting out a certified banger, you'll need to speak that "OK Google" a lot louder to be clearly picked up and interpreted.

A lot of this boils down to the fact that, at least for the time being, Google Home is just new. Especially in Australia. It'll get better with time, just like Google Assistant did on the Google Pixel when it first launched. You can't make hands-free voice calls over Wi-Fi yet, for example. It's new, and if you don't like being a beta tester for something, maybe the Home isn't for you just yet.

Should You Buy It?

I don't think there are too many people out there that need a $199 Google Home in their life. Especially those that are already living in the Google ecosystem with a recent Android smartphone, for one, and especially moreso a smartphone that can do "OK Google" with the screen locked. But there's value in the Home's always-on microphone, because you always know where it is in your house, so you always know when you can ask it questions where a phone is far less reliable.

For picking up your voice accurately, there's no other smart speaker or smart home device I've tried that does as good a job as the Google Home. It's my new benchmark for room-sized voice assistant conversations; you can ask it a Google-able question and it'll probably come back with an answer, or at least a close approximation of one. You can ask it to do things, too — I've taken to asking it to turn off my Philips Hue lights off rather than ducking into the app. Once you learn those habits, they stick.

Google Home has a few killer features — your daily agenda, the ability to kickstart video on your Chromecast, voice-activated music and voice-activated smart home controls. If you want or need any of these, and if you learn to use them as part of your daily routine, you'll love Google Home. If you don't, then it'll just be a $200 contrivance sitting on your side table lonely and unloved.

  • thefilmartists @thefilmartists

    I can't wait to get one.

    Nothing better than having everything ever said in my house converted to text and stored on Google's servers forever. Who wouldn't want such a device?!

    -2
    • Slutasha Guest

      So true. Imagine having a party at home. It's the next best thing to having a police office standing and listening to make sure everything is legal.

      0
      • klaw @klaw

        It helps if you have an idea of how the device actually works, instead of making foolish and uninformed statements without any basis of truth.

        Like all devices of this type, they're only 'listening' for the activation phrase; they does not record everything you say. They will only listen (and record) when triggered. And you can easily delete all of your voice search history if you want.

        I would argue that an always-listening smartphone (which most of us already have) is far more 'dangerous' because it's almost always with you, regardless of your location. And phones have cameras that could (by your reasoning) be recording all the time and beaming images of you on the loo without your knowledge. Where's the outcry about that?

        Last edited 14/08/17 3:06 pm
        -1
        • thefilmartists @thefilmartists

          I guess you don't know how the device works - instead of writing such uninformed options - learn a little first.

          0
    • namarrgon @namarrgon

      Nothing better than having everything ever said immediately after its wake-phrase converted to text and stored on Google's servers until you choose to delete it.
      FTFY. And sure, if that makes you uncomfortable, then maybe don't get one. Also ditch your smartphone because it's doing the same.

      1
  • phoniclynx @phoniclynx

    Once Google decides to actually do something about Australian sports, it might be a bit more useful for the general Aussie sportsman (I'm being rather blazae in saying that). I have been using Google Now for a good, I don't know, 5 years or so and they've never instituted AFL into the sports results. You do a search for your "Favourite Team" in Google Now and the only results you get back are the Americain Sports. No AFL, no Aus Basketball, no Aus Soccer, no most other sports. However, you do get the cricket ones. But that's not as dominant during the winter.

    0
  • ij @ijameson

    I'm amazed that people allow google into their homes.

    Not content to let them track you all over the web, you let them know when you are home, where you are in your home, double so if you have Nest products, and what you are doing.

    Meanwhile google sells this information to their real customers, advertisers.

    0
    • Chivo @chivo

      What amazes me is it was not that long ago that this very site made such a massive deal about the Kinect listening to you on the Xbox One launch. But for Google Home no one bats an eye.

      1
    • namarrgon @namarrgon

      a) Google doesn't sell your information, they sell your attention to their advertisers - like every advertiser ever. Your info just helps Google narrow them down to advertisers you might actually show interest in.

      b) Cell phones have been tracking where you live, when you are home, where you go, who you call etc for decades - and you have no idea who that information has been given to, or whether it's been stolen by hackers. That horse has not only left the stable, it's crossed state lines and is raising a family in WA.

      0
      • ij @ijameson

        Of course they sell your info to advertisers. It's their business model. The single reason they exist.

        My phone has a VPN, as does my computer, so they can 'track' me all they want.
        And in democracies, there is the added bonus of requiring a warrant.

        Something google has never needed to track you, and sell your data.

        That you believe it's ok to collect data and sell it, just because, is why it continues to this day.

        1
        • namarrgon @namarrgon

          Of course they sell your info to advertisers. It's their business model.No, they don't, and it isn't.

          Your phone's VPN doesn't stop it logging your presence with every cell tower you pass near, like all cell phones have always done. Your telco has all those logs and can easily triangulate your location at any time. Police and others can request that data, and they don't even need a warrant.

          You're also mistaken about me thinking it's fine for companies to sell my data. I do think it's OK for specific companies to collect certain information about me, where necessary to do business with me, or limited personal information in exchange for provided services - but never for Google or anyone else to sell it to third parties.

          1
          • thefilmartists @thefilmartists

            Google exists for the sole purpose of making money - by whatever means, selling users data is a massive revenue stream for them - are you seriously questioning that?

            0
            • namarrgon @namarrgon

              If they are, it's in direct contradiction to their stated privacy policy, and something they could be sued over, not to mention fined heavily by governments around the world.

              Please do tell me what actual evidence you've seen that they are in fact selling user data? Or is this just something you've heard over & over so it must be true?

              1
  • a.x. @ax

    "But do you need one?"

    No.

    BUT....no one really needs any of the gadgets we have right. So.....

    1
    • tattyhead @tattyhead

      Mine is just an expensive kitchen timer and bus timetable. It does causes some laughs when I do meetings from home and someone on the call says Google (not OK Google) and she suddenly starts spouting nonsense. Same happens when that Google Home ad comes on TV and she gets all excited about changing my non-existent smart lights.

      0
      • Captain Oblivious Guest

        You'd think that they'd ensure their products aren't affected by their own advertising. Or maybe not.

        0
    • tattyhead @tattyhead

      Mine is just an expensive kitchen timer and bus timetable. It does causes some laughs when I do meetings from home and someone on the call says Google (not OK Google) and she suddenly starts spouting nonsense. Same happens when that Google Home ad comes on TV and she gets all excited about changing my non-existent smart lights.

      0
  • dunkyboy @dunkyboy

    Surely this device isn't just about asking google questions Campbell.

    It's supposed to be part of a more integrated smart home system to really have a purpose. Being as you can ask your phone exactly the same questions, so i think this article missed (or ignored) the point.

    These devices are leading the curve to being able to tell them to set lighting scenes, turn on and off lights and devices in your home and maybe adjust the air conditioning temperature.

    To be honest Campbell, I think you know this, but chose not to cover it. I find this annoying, as this really is a site for tech lovers, and this article seems to have dumbed down what these technologies are.

    0
    • projectkennedy @projectkennedy

      I think part of the reason is that a lot of those smart home features aren't available in Australia? I think we only recently got the nest home thermostat thingo, but other than that and a few lights, what else is there?

      0
  • mackereth @mackereth

    Do I need one? No, probably not. I have a cheap tablet on the kitchen wall that acts as a super-accurate clock and will answer "OK Google" questions.

    Do I _want_ one? I just got an email from Kogan saying "Your order is currently out for delivery by Australia Post and will arrive shortly!", so I guess that tells you the answer...

    0
  • ciriacus @ciriacus

    It's chief rival is not Siri, it's Amazon's Alexa, I bought one from Amazon UK for US$50.00, it will be available in Oz very soon.

    0
  • knifeyspooney @knifeyspooney

    I've had one for about a week and a half now and I really do enjoy using it. I do a lot of home cooking and setting alarms for like 40mins time is very convenient. Asking for recipes is awesome, because it will send the recipe to my Google Home app on my smart phone which helps me with shopping for groceries. Before leaving my home I can open the fridge and pantry and call out a bunch of stuff to add to a shopping list. Playing music is really coonvenient.
    One thing I do wish is that it had support to control my Samsung Smart TV, but for now its still really good.
    I enjoy asking for the weather and news headlines in the morning while I get ready for work.
    I don't have any smart lights like the philips hue (yet).

    0
    • mrspacecowboy @mrspacecowboy

      I've got a Sony Android TV. I can't control it with my Google Home... yet.
      I'm eagerly awaiting that particular update.

      0
      • namarrgon @namarrgon

        A Harmony Hub works wonders for voice-controlling your entertainment system (and any other IR-based thing).

        0
    • c1ockwork @c1ockwork

      This is us almost verbatim. My other half spends a lot of time in the kitchen, and when the Google Home isn't streaming a Terry Pratchett audio book or playing 80s music from Spotify, it's taking instructions to add things to the shopping list and answering general queries. Just the ability to add things to the shopping list hands free makes it fantastic - items get added as they're pulled out of the fridge or pantry without the need to stop preparation/cooking. The Wife Acceptance Factor (WAF) is high with the Google Home.

      I was always under the assumption that the casting facility in my 6000 series Samsung UHD TV was a real-deal ChromeCast (I assumed that simply because you can cast to it) - but obviously it's not as the Google Home refuses to see it (despite seeing all our other real ChromeCasts).

      I can definitely see a Google Home in the bedroom with some Hue lighting (and the bedroom TV has a real ChromeCast on it too).

      0
  • Shawno Guest

    This article doesn't even touch on the capability of the device; the other aspect which needs mentioning in this article is that it's developing. For example, the source code has been released so that third party apps/features can be brought into the mix. Some of the things I'm doing now; turning on my heater in individual rooms (temp as well), sending messages to my family members, turning on lights (scenes, dimming, brighten, light @ 20%), turning on my television, changing stations, de/increasing volume, turning on my xbox, and ETC. If you're worried about security; the Cenus is more of a security concern than a Google Home. You're privacy is gone with any electronic device in your home, TV, WIFI, CAMS, blah blah blah. Further, If you don't want GH to record, simply say Okay google, mute mic or just push the button..... Bingo

    0
  • bgrdfino @bgrdfino

    There must be something wrong with me, because I still don't see the point of these devices in their current form. I understand they can be used for some things, but that doesn't make them eirher necessary or desirable, and I suspect some people buy them merely because they are so easily manipulated by marketing. The lack of control over the system doesn't help. I might feel differently if they were open-source and not subject to the whims of multinational corporations.

    0
  • Tatr Guest

    At least Google understands 100 times better than apples Siri, which once mistook a contact called dorothy for pizza hut contact,

    0
  • thefilmartists @thefilmartists

    Anyone's house I visit with this GooSpyOnUs device - I'm going to test how much it's listened to. I'll ask GooSpyOnUs for things that will get that householder on every terror watch list on earth.

    0
    • djbear @djbear

      How big was the tinfoil fedora you wore when you typed that up?

      0

