Ford Focus Fire Risk Prompts Recall

Focus owners, check your cars: 42,988 are being recalled by Ford due to a potential fire risk.
Cars built between April 12, 2011 and September 29, 2015 may have a fault in their carbon canisters leaving them susceptible to being blocked with dust and cracking the fuel tank, resulting in a fire.
Ford will be contacting owners directly - but in the meantime you can check if your VIN is listed here - and arrange an inspection with your dealer.
