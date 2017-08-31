Dendy And Foxtel Are Launching Movies 'On Demand' One Week After The Cinema Release

Image: Australia Day

Rather than competing, Dendy and Foxtel have teamed up - and they have a plan they say will create "a more sustainable distribution strategy" for niche feature and documentary films.

"Selected films" will get a theatrical season at Dendy Cinemas (and partnering exhibitors) - than a week later they will launch a premium on demand season on Dendy Direct and Foxtel Store.

Following its world premiere at the Sydney Film Festival, Australia Day (which is a Hoodlum production for Foxtel), will be released under this new model. Hitting cinemas on September 21, you'll be able to watch it "Express from Cinema" in Foxtel Store and on Dendy Direct a week later on September 27.

Icon Film Distribution is proud to be partnering with Dendy and Foxtel to give audiences access to the latest feature from Red Dog Director, Kriv Stenders.

"Dendy is the only vertically integrated business in Australia offering both exhibition and on demand. It is therefore uniquely positioned to entertain a wider audience by combining the big screen experience of Dendy Cinemas and the national reach of our online movie platform Dendy Direct," said Greg Hughes, CEO of Dendy/Icon Film Distribution.

"This business model which we are branding 'Dendy Marquee' will offer consumers more choice, accessibility, and immediacy in the consumption of quality specialty content."

Hughes says the growth of digital adoption provides a "significant opportunity" for on demand delivery to add real and sustainable value to the content ecosystem for filmmakers, exhibitors and consumers, whilst maintaining theatrical exhibition as the "gold standard".

A new title will launch launching every fortnight using this new distribution model.