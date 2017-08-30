Deals: The Beginner's Guide To Cryptocurrency Investing

Meet The 18-Year-Old Porsche Racing Ace Out To Prove Her Haters Wrong

For the uninitiated, cryptocurrencies are digital types of currency that utilize encryption techniques to regulate the generation of units and verify the transfer of funds. Essentially, they're online forms of cash — and you can make a killing off investing in it if you know what you're doing. That's where the Beginner's Guide to Cryptocurrency Investing comes in handy.

While Bitcoin is certainly the most famous cryptocurrency out there, a myriad of others exist, and this 27-lecture training will teach you the best ways to invest in them in under three hours. You'll research the digital currency communities, estimate the value of their markets, and discover the most effective techniques to turn a profit on your investment.

You can kickstart your education with the Beginner's Guide to Cryptocurrency Investing on sale for $19 AUD [$15 USD].

