Deals: Pay Whatever You Want To Learn Game Dev

Big or small, game developers use software like Unity and Unreal 4 to create today's gaming hits. If you're looking to make your own mark on the industry, you'll want to master these tools, and with the Pay What You Want: 2017 Master Game Development Bundle, you can do just that for a price you pick.

Here's how the bundle works: Pay what you want, and you'll instantly unlock two of the collection's ten courses. Beat the average price paid, and you'll unlock the rest at no extra charge!

Working with Unity, Swift, Unreal, and several other industry-standard tools, you'll get hands-on training building your own gaming projects. This collection will walk you through 3D design, monetization, real-time interfaces, and more so you'll be ready to create your own gaming hit.

Simply choose your price, and you can start building your next gaming project with the Pay What You Want: 2017 Master Game Development Bundle.

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal

All deals are carefully vetted to ensure relevance and value to Gizmodo readers. Commerce Content is independent of Allure Media editorial and advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more.