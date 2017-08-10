Deals: Have An iOS Machine Learning Masterclass for $12

Win! A Private Screening Of Terminator 2 Judgment Day 3D, For You And 20 Mates

Tech's best and brightest never stop refining their skills, and with iOS 11 building buzz in the industry, you can be sure these experts are scrambling to master its ins-and-outs. So, if you're looking to stay ahead of the curve, investing in the Complete iOS 11 Machine Learning Masterclass is a smart move — especially now that it's going for more than 90 percent off.

In less than seven hours, this training will get you up to speed with machine learning and how you can leverage its unique uses to make professional iOS applications. You'll dive into the three fundamental branches of applied machine learning: image and video processing, text analysis, and speech and language recognition. Then you'll take what you learn to build complete app projects, netting you some hands-on experience.

Normally retailing for $248 AUD, the Complete iOS 11 Machine Learning Masterclass is going for $12 AUD [$10 USD] for a limited time.

Terminator 2. Judgment Day is one of the greatest sci-fi films of all time. And for one week only, starting August 24, it's back in cinemas, converted into 3D by James Cameron himself. And we're giving you the chance to get your own private screening, with 20 mates, in a cinema in your capital city.
Alt-Right Activists Call For Google Boycott After Employee Is Fired For Anti-Diversity Paper

Google fired a software engineer yesterday in response to public outrage over the man's 10-page screed against women being represented proportionally in tech companies. But the firing has become a call-to-arms for alt-right voices on the internet who are crowdfunding money for the engineer, James Damore, and are now calling for a boycott of Google.

