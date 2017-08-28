Deals: Get 60% Off This VPN

The United States Congress recently voted to repeal a set of regulations preventing Internet Service Providers (ISP) from selling your browsing info to third parties without your permission, setting an ominous tone for the future of net neutrality worldwide. That's why VPNs have surged in popularity as one of the last lines of defense for private browsing. While there are plenty of providers to choose from, few can match what Private Internet Access brings to the table.

Boasting high-level encryption and IP cloaking, this VPN hides your browsing location while allowing you to surf the web free of surveillance and censorship. Using the new MACE tool, you can block ads, trackers and malware as you surf online on up to five devices simultaneously. Plus, with your location hidden, you can effectively bypass those pesky geo-restrictions that censor content based on your location.

Now, you can get a 2-year subscription to Private Internet Access VPN on sale for $76 AUD [$60 USD] saving more than 60 percent off the normal price.

