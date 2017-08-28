Experts Weigh In On The Snowy Hydro Expansion Plans

Deals: Get 60% Off This VPN

The United States Congress recently voted to repeal a set of regulations preventing Internet Service Providers (ISP) from selling your browsing info to third parties without your permission, setting an ominous tone for the future of net neutrality worldwide. That's why VPNs have surged in popularity as one of the last lines of defense for private browsing. While there are plenty of providers to choose from, few can match what Private Internet Access brings to the table.

Boasting high-level encryption and IP cloaking, this VPN hides your browsing location while allowing you to surf the web free of surveillance and censorship. Using the new MACE tool, you can block ads, trackers and malware as you surf online on up to five devices simultaneously. Plus, with your location hidden, you can effectively bypass those pesky geo-restrictions that censor content based on your location.

Now, you can get a 2-year subscription to Private Internet Access VPN on sale for $76 AUD [$60 USD] saving more than 60 percent off the normal price.

Samsung Galaxy Note8: Australian Hands On

What's it like to use Samsung's best phone ever? Read on to find out.
Experts Weigh In On The Snowy Hydro Expansion Plans

Experts Weigh In On The Snowy Hydro Expansion Plans

The $2 billion expansion of the Snowy Mountains hydro scheme, dubbed "Snowy Hydro 2.0", is set to be fast-tracked - with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announcing today $8 million in funding towards a $29 million feasibility study on the project. So we thought we'd take a look back at what the experts had to say about the project when it was first announced in March - Rae The Federal Government has announced a $2 billion expansion of the Snowy Mountains hydro scheme, increasing the 4,000 megawatt output by 50 per cent - a plan that will power up to 500,000 homes. The decision has been met with much impressed nodding from fellow politicians, and now here's what experts have to say about it.

