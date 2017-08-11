The ABS Is Delivering The Marriage Equality Vote, And You Should Be Concerned

The ACCC Is About To Slap A Dodgy Aussie Domain Name Company

Sony's BRAVIA OLED A1 TVs: Australian Price And Release Date

Win! A Private Screening Of Terminator 2 Judgment Day 3D, For You And 20 Mates

Deals: Get 1TB Of Cloud Storage For Life

You can't always trust your local hard drive to preserve your precious data. That's why many of us look to cloud storage to keep our files secure. With Zoolz Dual Cloud Storage, you can safeguard your personal information with a whole terabyte of military-grade cloud storage.

Featuring 256-AES encryption, Zoolz locks down your files before they even leave your machine, shutting down a hacker's window of opportunity to peek in. A lifetime subscription to Zoolz allows you to store your files in Instant or Cold storage, depending on your storage needs. Instant storage is ideal for protecting those files you come back to often, while Cold storage is better for tucking away data you won't need for a while.

You can upgrade your cloud storage potential with a lifetime subscription to Zoolz Dual Cloud Storage, now on sale for $37 AUD [$29.99 USD].

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal

All deals are carefully vetted to ensure relevance and value to Gizmodo readers. Commerce Content is independent of Allure Media editorial and advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more.

WATCH MORE: Tech News

Trending Stories Right Now

3d au competitions feature t2 t2-3d terminator-2 terminator-2-judgement-day

Win! A Private Screening Of Terminator 2 Judgment Day 3D, For You And 20 Mates

Terminator 2. Judgment Day is one of the greatest sci-fi films of all time. And for one week only, starting August 24, it's back in cinemas, converted into 3D by James Cameron himself. And we're giving you the chance to get your own private screening, with 20 mates, in a cinema in your capital city.
google google-meeting james-damore sundar-pichai

Google Cancels Meeting Intended To Address Anti-Diversity Memo

Google was reportedly scheduled to hold a company-wide town hall meeting today to address the controversy surrounding the anti-diversity manifesto that went viral within the company. That meeting has now been cancelled, Recode reports, because employees feared further online harassment after their names and Dory questions were leaked on alt-right sites online.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles