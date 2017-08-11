Deals: Get 1TB Of Cloud Storage For Life

You can't always trust your local hard drive to preserve your precious data. That's why many of us look to cloud storage to keep our files secure. With Zoolz Dual Cloud Storage, you can safeguard your personal information with a whole terabyte of military-grade cloud storage.

Featuring 256-AES encryption, Zoolz locks down your files before they even leave your machine, shutting down a hacker's window of opportunity to peek in. A lifetime subscription to Zoolz allows you to store your files in Instant or Cold storage, depending on your storage needs. Instant storage is ideal for protecting those files you come back to often, while Cold storage is better for tucking away data you won't need for a while.

You can upgrade your cloud storage potential with a lifetime subscription to Zoolz Dual Cloud Storage, now on sale for $37 AUD [$29.99 USD].

