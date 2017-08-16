Deals: 70% Off This Wireless Phone Charging Pad

HBO Spain Just Accidentally Aired The Next Episode Of Game Of Thrones

Vodafone's Massive Overhaul: More Honest Plans, Better Phone Repayments

Australian Scientists Made A Metal That Can Clean Water In Minutes

The future is wireless as far as phone charging is concerned. You may expect to shell out a fair chunk of cash to get the latest tech available, but with the Mini Qi Wireless Charging Pad going for 70 percent off, you can do so without breaking the bank.

Utilising Qi technology, this miniature charging pad powers up your phone without tethering it down. Simply place your device on the pad and watch your battery charge. The pad comes in black and white color options and complies with WPC wireless charging standards, so you can reliably juice up your tech when you need to.

Now on sale for 70 percent off, you can grab a Mini Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $15 AUD [$11 USD].

That New Pro-Vegan Documentary On Netflix Made Me Want To Die

If there's one thing you should always remember about science, it's that fact and truth are established after multiple studies converge on an answer. Even after that, further research might turn over what you thought was true of the other studies, because you were looking at it through too narrow of a lens. Single papers offer evidence, but rarely do they offer firm truths.
Vodafone's Massive Overhaul: More Honest Plans, Better Phone Repayments

Vodafone is making big, big changes to the way it operates. Two-year lock-in contracts for mobile plans are a thing of the past, and you'll no longer be locked in to ongoing handset repayments either. you can buy a new phone outright, or pay it off over 12, 24 or 36 months.

