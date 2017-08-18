Deals: 60% Off This Award-Winning Password Manager

Cybercrime is growing, and anyone can fall victim to ransomware, data dumping, and the like. That's why it's important now more than ever to ensure your online accounts are secure, and while there are plenty of tools out there to help you do so, few can match what RoboForm Everywhere brings to the table.

A TopTenReviews 2017 Excellence Award Winner and rated 4.5/5 Stars on 4,100 CNET reviews, RoboForm Everywhere is an end-to-end security solution that allows you to generate and organize powerful passwords for all your online accounts. RoboForm Everywhere uses AES 256-bit encryption and powerful password auditing to ensure your logins are hacker-proof and remembers them across all your devices.

RoboForm subscriptions are on sale for a limited. You can take half-off a 1-year subscription and get it for $12.51 AUD [$9.95 USD] or grab a 4-year plan for $37.71 AUD [$29.99 USD], saving more than 60 percent off.

