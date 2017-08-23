Deals: 30% Off These Toy Block USB Drives

Don't let their appearance fool you: these Toy Block USB Drives combine all the charm of your favorite childhood building blocks with the handiness of a portable hard drive for working adults.

With a USB 2.0 interface, these 32GB portable data storage tools make for a simple, fun, and functional method of storage that you can easily take with you on the move. With that much storage space, you can pack important photos, documents, music, and even videos on your person, so you can access them at a moment's notice.

Plus, thanks to their sliding cap design, these storage solutions are designed to stay safe even when your commute gets hectic. For a limited time, you can take nearly 30 percent off these drives and pick from black, blue, red, and yellow color options, getting them on sale for $27.95 AUD [$21.99 USD] each.

