Consumer Reports Dumps Microsoft Surface From Recommended List

Consumer Reports is a US-based not for profit service that gives people recommendations on whether consumer products are worth buying and live up to vendor claims. Getting a tick from them is a big deal, especially in US markets. And a black mark can be a massive cause for concern which is why there will be a bunch of people at Microsoft HQ panicking at Consumer Reports' dumping the Surface from its recommended product list.

At the heart of the issues are problems wth ongoing device reliability.

Their analysis has found that a quarter of devices will require repair within the first two years of use.

The decision by Consumer Reports applies to Microsoft devices with detachable keyboards, such as the new Surface Pro released in June and the Surface Book, as well as the company’s Surface Laptops with conventional clamshell designs.

On the back of iFixIt's teardown scoring the new Surface Book an unprecedented 0, calling it a "glue-filled monstrosity", this is not good news.

Although I've reviewed the Surface Pro, my long-term exposure to these devices has been through my sons who have Surface Pro 4 issued through their school. Both have had a couple of power supply issues in the three years they have used those devices.

Apple received a poor rating from Consumer Reports earlier this year, because of battery life issues with the MacBook Pro, but this was reversed following a software update.

