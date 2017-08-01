Microsoft Surface Pro: Australian Review

Sydney Man Gets Four Years Prison For Counterfeit DVDs

Could Hot Pie Win The Game Of Thrones?

Deals: Scrub A Dub Dubstep With This 80% Off Shower Speaker

Climate Change Update: Yeah, We're All Gonna Die

Image: iStock

Well, a few of us, anyway.

If we don't address climate change, deaths caused by air pollution are expected to increase by about 60,000 globally by 2030, and 260,000 by 2100, according to a new study combining global climate models — including data from Australia.

Warmer temperatures speed up the creation of air pollutants, the researchers say, and areas expected to get drier may also have higher air pollution due to increased fires and windblown dust. Other health-related impacts expected from climate change include increases in heat stress, severe storms, spread of infectious diseases, and less access to clean water.

The study adds to growing evidence that the overall health effects of a changing climate are likely to be overwhelmingly negative. It is also the most comprehensive study yet on how climate change will effect health via air pollution, since it makes use of results from several of the world's top climate change modeling groups.

"As climate change affects air pollutant concentrations, it can have a significant impact on health worldwide, adding to the millions of people who die from air pollution each year," said Jason West, who led the research at UNC-Chapel Hill with former graduate student and first author Raquel Silva.

Hotter temperatures speed up the chemical reactions that create air pollutants like ozone and fine particulate matter, which impact public health. Locations that get drier may also have worse air pollution because of less removal by rain, and increased fires and windblown dust. As trees respond to higher temperatures, they will also emit more organic pollutants.

West and Silva used an ensemble of several global climate models to determine the number of premature deaths that would occur due to ozone and particulate matter in 2030 and 2100. For each model, the team assessed the projected changes in ground-level air pollution that could be attributed to future climate change. They then overlaid these changes spatially on the global population, accounting for both population growth and expected changes in susceptibility to air pollution.

West and Silva found that climate change is expected to increase air pollution-related deaths globally and in all world regions except for Africa. Specifically, five out of eight models predicted there will be more premature deaths in 2030, and seven of nine models in 2100.

[nature]

WATCH MORE: Science & Health News

Comments

  • Zeugma Guest

    Is this another extension to the statistical extrapolation the 40,000 deaths was based on? Which incidentally the team that came up with the figure stated quite clearly it was not based on any actual deaths, as there is no such thing as "death from pollution."

    Another example of biased computer modelling based on someone's beliefs.

    1
  • pawel04 @pawel04

    deaths caused by air pollution are expected to increase by about 60,000 globally by 2030, and 260,000 by 2100

    Is that by year/month/day? By 2030 i think the population will be growing quicker than 60,000, that is if the number is per year.. I mean dont get me wrong, any deaths caused by 'air pollution' is terrible but i wouldnt be surprised if you get that many people dying in China alone nowadays.

    0
  • usebuy @usebuy

    Wow they are not holding back on the Fear Porn...lets have a look at statistics shall we ...oh dear 10 out of 10 people will die...lets blame it on the weather ...makes sense

    Last edited 01/08/17 4:48 pm
    0
    • brettanthony @brettanthony

      Oh yeah its easy for you to talk, once we all go, you're fine!
      You've got a spot right beside Jebus haven't ya?
      Lucky bugger! Hey is it too late to switch over?

      0
  • Karlos53 Guest

    pic on the left is with global warming, on the right is without, yes?

    those inconvenient tropics and their increased plant mass due to CO2 are up to their tricks again.. Now not only are they growing more but they're transpiring less (for laymen: not using as much water) just as us pesky botanists predicted. Uh-oh.. better tell folks their willies will fall off if they don't send their money to Gaia to Save The World®

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature fttb hfc nbn video-feature

Internet Speeds Plummet After NBN Installation

Residents of Elan Tower in Sydney's Kings Cross are used to 100Mbps download speeds, thanks to the hybrid fibre coaxial cable they paid Telstra to install six years ago. Now the building is being forced onto NBN's copper-based fibre-to-the-building network. The copper telephone wire in the building, travelling up 40 floors, is 20 years old.
abortion biotechnology health

How New Technology Could Threaten A Woman's Right To Abortion

Image. Children's Hospital of Pennsylvania/YouTube Screenshot In April, scientists achieved a major breakthrough that could one day drastically improve the fate of babies born extremely prematurely. Eight premature baby lambs spent their last month of development in an external womb that resembled a high-tech ziplock bag. At the time, the oldest lamb was nearly a year old, and still seemed to be developing normally.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles