Can Batteries Power Everything?

Video: Can batteries power the world?

Here's a quick explanation of the physical and chemical limitations to electrolytic batteries, and how we might surpass the energy density and specific energy of lithium-ion batteries - like the Panasonic 18650 batteries used in the Tesla Model S, for example.

Cheers to minutephysics for being consistently awesome at explaining stuff.

