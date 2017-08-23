Can Batteries Power Everything?

Video: Can batteries power the world?
Here's a quick explanation of the physical and chemical limitations to electrolytic batteries, and how we might surpass the energy density and specific energy of lithium-ion batteries - like the Panasonic 18650 batteries used in the Tesla Model S, for example.
Cheers to minutephysics for being consistently awesome at explaining stuff.
If you want to know about upcoming batteries.
https://www.google.com.au/amp/www.pocket-lint.com/news/130380-future-batteries-coming-soon-charge-in-seconds-last-months-and-power-over-the-air.amphtml