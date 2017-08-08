Battle On The Steps Of The Opera House With This Augmented Reality Fantasy RPG

Image: Underverse

UnderVerse is an augmented reality role playing mobile game, made by team of Independent New Zealand and Russian developers who say "It's cool to see your local neighborhood end up as the battleground for a demon fight."

Fair enough.

Based out of Moscow, indie studio Ambidexter created Underverse to be "the first mobile game in the world that combines staple RPG elements with augmented reality, GPS and a massively multiplayer mode."

The team is promising a story-driven fantasy world using augmented reality with real-time battles that can take place "anywhere from the Sydney Opera House to Auckland's Sky Tower".

"Players familiar with the mechanics of Pokemon Go will quickly understand how UnderVerse works," says Auckland team member Richard Williamson. "On top of AR and GPS functionality, there's a depth to the gameplay that will appeal directly to traditional RPG fans."

In the game, players have to unite and repel a titanic incursion, which has targeted the largest cities on Earth. Six playable characters of certain race are available to choose from, each representing a traditional RPG class such as "the tank" (warrior), damage dealer, spell-caster, or master of stealth.

With every level up you can upgrade your characters attributes like strength, intellect and agility.

Ambidexter says Australia was chosen for launch for a number of reasons. It has the advantage of being English-speaking, with a relatively small population but high penetration of smartphone use.

While other mobile games have used our region for beta-tests before, a GPS location-based game requires a higher standard of testing and the team hope that Aussies will help them put the game through its paces.

UnderVerse is available now on the Australian App Store. An Android version is also in development and will launch at a later date.